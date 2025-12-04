Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 14

As Week 14 approaches, fantasy football managers are searching for wide receiver streamers who can provide immediate production and upside. Leading the way this week are New York Jets receivers Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III, both of whom have seen increased opportunities and are poised for big fantasy performances.

In addition, several under-the-radar options offer favorable matchups and the potential to make an impact, giving managers multiple ways to strengthen their rosters heading into the crucial stretch of the season.

New York Jets Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell is coming off the best game of his season and his career in Week 13. He recorded 8 catches on 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, totaling 24.2 fantasy points. It was the most targets, yards, and touchdowns he has posted in a single game in his two-year NFL career.

Mitchell was recently acquired by the Jets ahead of the NFL trade deadline as part of the Sauce Gardner package. With his breakout performance, he has temporarily vaulted himself into the No. 1 wide receiver role on the Jets’ depth chart while star Garrett Wilson remains sidelined with injury.

This week, Mitchell faces the Dolphins, who are strong against the pass and rank 9th in fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. However, if Mitchell can replicate the elite volume he saw last week, the matchup shouldn’t pose a significant issue.

New York Jets John Metchie III

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) carries the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Similarly to Mitchell, Metchie was also acquired by the Jets ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for a cornerback. The Jets brought in Metchie as part of a deal that sent Michael Carter to the Eagles. Since joining New York, Metchie has found some early success and has earned an immediate role. With the Jets’ wide receiver group lacking high-end talent, he’s been given plenty of opportunities right away.

In his four games with the Green and White, he has totaled 14 catches on 19 targets for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. During this stretch, he’s posted two double-digit fantasy performances: 13.5 points in Week 11 against the Patriots and 18.5 points in Week 12 versus the Ravens. While he took a slight step back in Week 13 with only 5.7 fantasy points, he still saw 8 targets in that game, showing that the volume remains consistent.

With Garrett Wilson still out, Metchie will share receiving duties with Mitchell and should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward.

New Orleans Saints Devaughn Vele

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) reacts to scoring a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Vele is coming off the best performance of his career last week. He recorded 23.3 fantasy points on 8 catches from 8 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. This marked his career-high in yards and tied his personal best in receptions for a single game.

Vele is now functioning as the Saints’ No. 2 wide receiver behind Chris Olave, following the trade of Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks and the release of veteran Brandon Cooks.

This week, the Saints face the Buccaneers, who rank 22nd against opposing wide receivers in fantasy points allowed. This matchup gives Vele plenty of opportunities to build on his breakout performance from last week.

Houston Texans Jayden Higgins

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Higgins makes this list for the second week in a row as he continues to maintain a solid role in the Texans’ offense. He has posted three double-digit fantasy weeks in his last four games and four in his last six.

For the season, Higgins ranks as WR48, averaging 7.7 points per game. However, over the past six weeks, he has increased his production, averaging 10.8 points per game, showing clear improvement from his early-season struggles.

This week, the Texans face the Chiefs, who rank 14th against opposing wide receivers. The game could be a high-scoring affair, providing Higgins with plenty of opportunities to continue his recent success.

Detroit Lions Isaac TeSlaa

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TeSlaa had a solid week last week after Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an injury in the first quarter. He recorded 2 catches on 2 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown, totaling 11.5 fantasy points.

With St. Brown still out, TeSlaa should see plenty of opportunities and high target volume. He’s made the most of his limited chances this season, totaling 6 catches on 11 targets for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns prior to last week.

This week, the Lions face the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, who rank as the worst team in the NFL against opposing wide receivers in fantasy points. Make sure to get him into your lineup in time to take advantage of the favorable matchup.

