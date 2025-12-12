Best Week 15 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Featuring A Marcus Mariota-Terry McLaurin Stack

If you want to win big playing DFS with minimal investment, you need to get into DraftKings GPP tournaments. However, they are not easy to win. You need to have close to a perfect lineup if you want to win the top prizes. That means you need to have the right mix of chalk and contrarian picks in your lineup. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP tournament lineup for the Sunday slate of Week 15.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

DraftKings Price: $5,000

Mariota has been throwing the ball a ton. In his last start, he aired it out 50 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 19 yards on the ground against a tough Denver Broncos defense. This week, he will get another start against the New York Giants in a great matchup. They are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $7,300

We are willing to pay up for Henry in the best possible matchup for running backs. The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing the most fantasy points in the league for the position. Henry is coming off a game in which he topped 100 yards from scrimmage, and he's scored four touchdowns in the past games.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Marks has now seen double-digit carries in eight straight games and at least 16 carries in four consecutive games. In Week 14, he was given 26 carries and three targets, which he turned into 76 yards and a touchdown. With Nick Chubb injured, the volume has been too great to pass up.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,100

Chase is the best wide receiver in the NFL, or close to it. There is a reason he was the consensus first-overall pick in fantasy drafts this season. Then Joe Burrow got injured, and everything went sideways for a while. Burrow is back, and Chase has a matchup against the Ravens, who are allowing the 11th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, in a game that should be a shootout.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

DraftKings Price: $5,500

We are going with Watson as a bit of a contrarian option because of the matchup against the Broncos. He has been on a hot streak, catching five touchdowns in the past four games and topping 80 yards in each of his past two games. It's very possible that Patrick Surtain II matches up against Jayden Reed and Watson has another strong game.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,400

McLaurin is the player that we are stacking with Mariota. If you are going to win a GPP tournament, it helps immensely to hit on a stack. Things went sideways last week with the quarterback injuries, but in McLaurin's first game back in Week 13 with Mariota starting, he caught seven of 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

DraftKings Price: $3,900

Usually, we try to avoid starting two players from one offense if we aren't stacking them with a quarterback, but the price and matchup are just too good not go with Andrews here. The Bengals are allowing by far the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends.

FLEX Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball as Miami Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt (3) defends during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,300

In the two weeks with Alvin Kamara sidelined , Neal has seen 33 carries and four targets. In Week 14, he rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and caught one pass for 14 yards. The volume will be there in a good matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers.

DST Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags defense will be playing against the New York Jets offense, likely led by Brady Cook at quarterback. There is no need to overthink this one. They are a great matchup with their starting or backup quarterback in. You can't pass them up with Cook under center.

