Fantasy Football Managers Can't Bank On Alvin Kamara In The Playoffs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has endured his share of struggles in one of the more inconsistent offensive units in the NFL this season. The four-time Pro Bowler remains an integral component of the offense despite the unit’s struggles, though concerns have been raised over his production with just weeks remaining in the regular season.

Through 11 games this season, Kamara has posted career-low marks in yards per carry, rushing yards per game and is on pace for a new career-low mark in single-season touchdown production. The veteran back is also on pace for just 599 rushing yards and 236 receiving yards, which would also mark new career-lows.

Entering Week 15, Kamara is slated to miss his third consecutive game after suffering an MCL sprain during New Orleans’ Week 12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara, who missed the team’s practice session on Wednesday, is coming into the week with a questionable designation.

Backup running back Devin Neal has stepped up in Kamara’s absence, offering valuable production in his absence, which adds to concerns over the veteran back’s outlook. In fantasy football, managers shouldn’t rely on Kamara’s production among starting lineups in the playoffs, which are set to kick off in Week 16, here’s why:

Fantasy Football Owners Can’t Bank On Alvin Kamara In The Playoffs

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) hands the ball off to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Kamara’s fantasy production hasn’t been anything to write home about. The star back has eclipsed double-digit scoring margins among PPR leagues just five times on the year, once over his last five games. On the other hand, Neal has remained solid as the lead option, averaging 12.1 PPR points over his last three games.

Kamara has posted just 100.7 PPR points during his time on the field, averaging 9.1 points per week which is tied for an RB37 ranking entering Week 15, trailing backs such as Zach Charbonnet, Woody Marks and Chuba Hubbard, all of whom are available in at least 20% of leagues across all fantasy platforms.

Considering Neal’s expanded role, Kamara could see lesser volume in New Orleans’ already subpar offense, which could also lose the trust of fantasy owners. The rookie back has dominated the backfield’s workload over the last two games, which projects to continue in Kamara’s absence in Week 15, setting the table for a potential backfield-by-committee in the fantasy playoffs, considering the veteran’s inefficient performance during the year.

Kamara’s high-end fantasy production also leaves something to be desired, especially in the season’s most crucial weeks. The former Pro Bowler has posted 16.0 or more points among PPR leagues just once back in Week 2, meaning he could cause disappointment among fantasy owners in the playoffs.

