Best Week 16 DraftKings DFS Lineup Including A Justin Herbert-Quentin Johnston Stack

If you want to win huge prizes with a minimal buy-in, you need to get in on DraftKings GPP Tournaments. However, these are not easy tournaments to win. You'll need to have a near-perfect team with the right mix of chalk and contrarian players. This is the perfect GPP lineup on DraftKings for Week 16.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Herbert is a quarterback I'm always hesitant to play, because he always seems to let you down when you rely on him, but the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys is just too good. No team is giving up more points to quarterbacks this season, and by a wide margin. We are going to roll the dice on him this week.

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,700

Robinson is the top option at running back this week in a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. While De'Von Achane is the more expensive option on DraftKings, we went with Robinson because there is less volatility in the Falcons' offensive situation. We've seen Achane without Tua Tagovailoa under center before, and it scares us.

RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings Price: $5,400

With Trey Benson and Bam Knight done for the year, we are projecting Carter to be the RB1 in Arizona. He is locked into the PPR and goal line work, and should also lead the team in carries. The Cards have a solid matchup this week against the Falcons, who are in the bottom half of the league against the run.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

DraftKings Price: $8,400

St. Brown is an elite option and the second-most expensive wide receiver on the slate behind only Ja'Marr Chase. However, St. Brown has a much better matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,400

On the other sideline from St. Brown, we are going with Metcalf. He hasn't been great this year, but has shown high upside potential. This game should feature a high level of passing production. The Lions are allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Price: $4,900

Johnston is who we decided to stack with Herbert. If you're going to win a GPP tournament, it helps immensely to hit on a stack with your quarterback and one of his pass-catchers. Not only is Johnston much cheaper than Ladd McConkey, but he also has the most upside of anyone in the offense against a Cowboys defense that is giving up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after catching a first down pass in overtime against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Gesicki is a cheap option with a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the third-most points to tight ends this season. It looks like Tee Higgins could miss another game, which would make him an even better option.

FLEX Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

DraftKings Price: $5,000

We are rolling the dice with our flex option. Devin Neal is done for the season, and we are pushing our chips in on Estime. We saw him get the majority of the snaps and carries last week after Neal went down, and he handled the pass-down work. It could end up being Evan Hull or even Taysom Hill, who is the beneficiary, but we are banking on Estime.

DST Cincinnati Bengals

DraftKings Price: $2,500

We are betting against rookie Quinn Ewers here. Even if it comes with the massive risk of the Bengals' terrible defense.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: