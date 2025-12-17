As of Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have decided to bench Tua Tagolaivoa. This will slot in rookie, Quinn Ewers, to start this Sunday and it makes many people wonder if the Tua Era in Miami is over? Today, we explore some new potential landing spots for the veteran and we weigh what impact it would have in the world of Fantasy Football.

A major move in Miami: the Dolphins are benching QB Tua Tagovailoa and turning to Quinn Ewers as their new starting QB, per sources.



Ewers’ first start comes Sunday vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lzs2J1EfjP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2025

TUA TAGOLAIVOA POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are quite good offensively, on paper. They have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty as two of the best young players in the NFL. They also have Tre Tucker who, if paired with a solid free agent, could cap a reliable offense. They must fix their offensive line and if they got Tua, it can fill the gap that Geno Smith did not.

Fantasy Football Impact:

Tua would remain with value that still lacks much to be had, as Miami was more dynamic that Las Vegas would hope to be. Nonetheless, he could have a QB10 ceiling.

Ashton Jeanty is unaffected until they repair the offensive line.

Brock Bowers would return to TE1 upside, and a Top-3 asset.

Tre Tucker could have a WR2 ceiling as he played to that in 2025 with very bad quarterback play.

For what it's worth, trading Tua pre-June 1st reduces the 2026 dead cap hit to 45 million.



The hard part, however, will be finding a team that is even remotely willing to pay that salary. It would basically have to be an Osweiler to Cleveland type of trade. https://t.co/SiRVwFpbFe pic.twitter.com/mawTCJsnKM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 17, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers seems to be set firm on retiring after this season, despite the teams want to have him back. If they make the playoffs and show promise, this team is quite ready to continue winning with a couple changes. Tua could fill that gap that Rodgers leaves. As the Steelers have shown, they are not the sharpest in free agency, and they could pay this price for a gap fill-in. Mike Tomlin surely does not dream about managing a rookie quarterback.

Fantasy Football Impact:

When you think about it, Tua is not all that different than Rodgers in terms of play-style. They both do not run the ball, they both and pure gunslingers, although on the lower end of that designation. This offenses is similar to Miami on paper, so Tua trends the same in his value.

Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell should remain similar in value, but with a tad more volatility if Tua continues to play worse, especially in the Pittsburgh cold.

DK Metcalf should see more upside as Tua will be more hot-route reliant than Rodgers, but his value is mostly the same.

Atlanta Falcons

Why not pair a lefty with a lefty? Perhaps Tua and Penix Jr. can work together to make two negatives equal a postive. The Falcons have all the talent in the world to thrive. Tua, as a pocket-passer, may fit well as he can sit behind a Top-10 pass-block and dish it to Robinson, London, and Pitts. I am inclined to think that Tua would play better in a dome.

Fantasy Football Impact:

Tua may have a higher ceiling in Atlanta than anywhere else. He would play in a dome, unaffected by the weather. Robinson is like Achane, but better. London is like Waddle, but better (perhaps). He may also get to run an offense more standard and similar to that of Alabama's that gave him all his success. I just see the fit working.

Bijan Robinson may trend better in 2026. The QB change may not be a drastic improvement, but it likely is an improvement. I could see Robinson be RB1 with Tua, it seems like a good pairing.

Drake London does not quite become better, or worse. He was fed very well with Penix Jr., and I expect similar, but volatile output with Tua.

Kyle Pitts can only get better. Besides the last few weeks, he has been a disappoinment. I would imagine that he gets fed like Tua has fed Darren Waller.

