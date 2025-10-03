Fantasy Sports

Best Week 5 DFS Lineup On DraftKings Featuring A Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan Stack

Build your winning Week 5 DraftKings DFS lineup with our expert picks, featuring a Bryce Young–Tetairoa McMillan stack and top value plays across the slate.

Mark Morales-Smith

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) high five before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) high five before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

It's time to set our DraftKings lineup for the Sunday slate for our DFS GPP tournaments. If you are going to win one of these big-money tournaments, you have to score a ton of fantasy points. A lot goes into setting these lineups, including creating strong stacks, knowing the chalk options, and hitting on contrarian picks. We are going to help you pick the perfect lineup for DraftKings GPP tournament this weekend.   

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

DraftKings Price: $4,700

At quarterback, we are going with Young, who comes with a cheap price tag and has an incredible matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who have the worst secondary in the NFL. He is already a high-volume passer, and that volume could see an uptick this week with Chuba Hubbard not playing. Young also plays much better at home, and the game is in Carolina this weekend.    

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back de'von Achane (28) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $7,300

As we just mentioned, Achane goes up against a bad Panthers defense this week, whose specific skill set is perfect to exploit. Not only can he beat them on the ground, but he should also see an uptick in targets this week with Tyreek Hill no longer available for the Dolphins.  

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Skattebo is seeing a ton of volume in New York and is handling both the rushing and passing downs. This week, he draws the New Orleans Saints, a rare opportunity for the Giants to potentially be playing with a lead in the second half. The absence of Malik Nabers could also lead to more targets in his direction. 

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,100

It's always a bit scary tying one of your wide receivers to Justin Fields because he's an erratic passer bordering on being a terrible passer. However, Wilson is seeing such a huge amount of volume and has such a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys that we couldn't keep him out of our lineup this week.   

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

DraftKings Price: $5,700

If you're going to win a GPP, you almost have to hit on a massive stack. This week, we are pairing McMillan with Young. This will be his breakout game in the NFL. We expect huge production out of this duo this week. 

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Johnston will be in our lineups every week until his price catches up with his production. He's produced like an elite fantasy option this season, but can still be had for a discounted rate. 

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,800

We had some money left over at the end, so we upgraded to the best fantasy tight end. No need to get cute when you can just get the best guy. 

Flex David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Montgomery against the Bengals is a dream matchup. The Lions are going to blow them out, and the second half of that game is just going to be Montgomery running through their defense at will. 

DST Detroit Lions

DraftKings Price: $3,500

As bad as the Cincy defense is, the offense may somehow be even worse. We had to pay up for Detroit, but it's well worth it this week in this matchup. 

