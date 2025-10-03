Best Week 5 DFS Lineup On DraftKings Featuring A Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan Stack
It's time to set our DraftKings lineup for the Sunday slate for our DFS GPP tournaments. If you are going to win one of these big-money tournaments, you have to score a ton of fantasy points. A lot goes into setting these lineups, including creating strong stacks, knowing the chalk options, and hitting on contrarian picks. We are going to help you pick the perfect lineup for DraftKings GPP tournament this weekend.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
DraftKings Price: $4,700
At quarterback, we are going with Young, who comes with a cheap price tag and has an incredible matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who have the worst secondary in the NFL. He is already a high-volume passer, and that volume could see an uptick this week with Chuba Hubbard not playing. Young also plays much better at home, and the game is in Carolina this weekend.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Price: $7,300
As we just mentioned, Achane goes up against a bad Panthers defense this week, whose specific skill set is perfect to exploit. Not only can he beat them on the ground, but he should also see an uptick in targets this week with Tyreek Hill no longer available for the Dolphins.
RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
DraftKings Price: $6,000
Skattebo is seeing a ton of volume in New York and is handling both the rushing and passing downs. This week, he draws the New Orleans Saints, a rare opportunity for the Giants to potentially be playing with a lead in the second half. The absence of Malik Nabers could also lead to more targets in his direction.
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
DraftKings Price: $6,100
It's always a bit scary tying one of your wide receivers to Justin Fields because he's an erratic passer bordering on being a terrible passer. However, Wilson is seeing such a huge amount of volume and has such a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys that we couldn't keep him out of our lineup this week.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
DraftKings Price: $5,700
If you're going to win a GPP, you almost have to hit on a massive stack. This week, we are pairing McMillan with Young. This will be his breakout game in the NFL. We expect huge production out of this duo this week.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
DraftKings Price: $5,700
Johnston will be in our lineups every week until his price catches up with his production. He's produced like an elite fantasy option this season, but can still be had for a discounted rate.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,800
We had some money left over at the end, so we upgraded to the best fantasy tight end. No need to get cute when you can just get the best guy.
Flex David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
DraftKings Price: $5,200
Montgomery against the Bengals is a dream matchup. The Lions are going to blow them out, and the second half of that game is just going to be Montgomery running through their defense at will.
DST Detroit Lions
DraftKings Price: $3,500
As bad as the Cincy defense is, the offense may somehow be even worse. We had to pay up for Detroit, but it's well worth it this week in this matchup.
