Bryce Young, Malik Washington And 4 More Deep Sleepers To Consider Starting In Week 5
This week, many fantasy owners will have to look deep into their bench to find players to start. Players that they might not usually put in their lineup, but with injuries and bye weeks piling up, we need to find those bench options that we can utilize in Week 5 to help us get the win.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
The Dolphins head to Carolina to take on the Panthers this week. Miami has an incredibly incompetent secondary. On Monday Night Football, they allowed Justin Fields to complete 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards and a TD. Fields is terrible. The last time we saw him, he completed three of 11 passes for 27 yards against the Bills. Young is a high-volume passer who plays much better at home. He's already attempted 144 passes this week. If you are searching for a quarterback this week, he has massive upside.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Kamara being phased out of this offense this season, especially on the ground, was always inevitable. This is beginning to look like what we just saw happen with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks in Houston. In Week 4, Miller saw 11 carries for 65 yards, while Kamara carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards. The end is near for Kamara in New Orleans, and Miller is taking over this backfield. The true breakout is coming, and this week against the Giants is as likely a time as any.
Zavier Scott, Minnesota Vikings
In Week 4, we saw Scott catch six of eight targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. This is something we can see out of him as long as Aaron Jones is out, given the right matchup and game script. This week against the Cleveland Browns is certainly the right matchup. They are brutal against the run, so it would make all the sense in the world to use dump-offs to Scott as a makeshift rushing attack.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
With Tyreek Hill done for the year, Washington is projected to be the next man up. He's already been getting a decent amount of work as a gadget guy, but he should step into the WR2 role with Hill gone. He's going to get carries and targets, and it will be interesting to see how much his role grows in Week 5. Washington could be a boom-or-bust option.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton is a player that we have been touting going back as far as the 2025 NFL Draft. At this point in their careers, Horton is a better wide receiver than Cooper Kupp. We have seen the tug-of-war for that role from game to game this season. His breakout is coming because he will take over the WR2 at some point this year. We don't mind throwing him into your lineup as a desperation play on any given week.
Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers
Again, we are targeting the Dolphins' pass defense. Miami is particularly bad at covering tight ends, allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position this season. With Ja'Tavion Sanders injured, Tremble has stepped up into a full-time role. Last week, he caught five of eight targets for 42 yards and a TD.