Best Week 6 DFS Bargains Featuring Rico Dowdle & Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White (23.10 fantasy points) and Sam LaPorta (20.20 fantasy points) landed on the value DFS article, and both players delivered higher than 4X outcomes in fantasy points per $1,000 invested. Rico Dowdle (35.40 fantasy points) proved to be the best value of the week after posting his best game of his NFL career.
Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (DK: $5,800/FD: $6,600)
The Panthers have ruled out Chuba Hubbard for Week 6, giving Dowdle another week to build on his 2025 resume. He’ll face his former team while coming off an electric showing (234 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches). Last year, he scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues in only two games (21.70 and 21.30), both of which were below 4X outcomes needed to support his new salary. Hubbard shined in six matchups in the Panthers’ offense last season (27.90, 22.10, 21.20, 25.90, 20.70, and 32.50).
Dallas ranks 29th in defending running backs in fantasy points allowed (157.70) after five games. They’ve allowed the most receiving yards (299 – 9.7 yards per reception) to backs while ranking second in catches (31) and targets (38). Over their last two games, the Cowboys gave up 15 catches for 189 yards to the Packers and Jets running backs.
Carolina had Dowdle on the field for 67% of their snaps last week. He finished with 26 touches (highest of his career). Last year, Dallas gave him 20 touches or more in six of his final 12 starts, leading to him averaging 13.83 fantasy points per game (about an RB18 opportunity). His baseline should be about 15.00 in this favorable matchup. If Dowdle scores, he has a high enough floor in catches to post over 20.00 fantasy points (I have him projected to score 20.40 fantasy points).
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $5,800/FD: $6,000)
I feel wrong about listing Meyers as a value based on his fading value over his last three starts (3/63, 4/30, and 4/32). He opened the season with back-to-back double-target weeks (10 and 12) while averaging 15.25 fantasy points in PPR formats. The injury to Brock Bowers hasn’t led to any winning days, and Meyers has yet to score a touchdown. Geno Smith struggled in three (180/0, 117/2, and 228/0) of his past four games, suggesting his lifeline as a Raiders quarterback is about to end.
The Titans ranked 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers (167.50) while facing 31.6 passes per game. In Week 2, the Rams’ wideouts beat Tennessee for 16 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
The Raiders have had Meyers on the field for 93.1% of their plays, which should translate into more winning days. In a way, this week’s game for Las Vegas almost has the reverse outlook for their offense. When facing the Bears at home in Week 4, Tre Turner (8/149/2) was coming off a big game, while Ashton Jeanty was yet to put his name on the NFL winning map at running back. Chicago failed to prepare to slow down the Raiders’ run game, leading to their rookie running back posting an impact day.
This week, Jeanty becomes a greater concern for Tennessee, given his recent improvement and the Titans' struggles against running backs. As a result, Meyers could slip through the cracks and finally post a game worthy of a DFS winning lineup. Last season, he scored over 20.00 fantasy points three times (21.20, 22.10, and 27.30), all at home.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $5,900/FD: $6,800)
Let’s be honest here, the Ravens’ offense was brutal last week, and Vegas rewarded their outlook by making the Rams a 7.0 favorite on the road (a slap in the face to John Harbaugh). Los Angeles’s defense comes off a brutal loss to the undermanned 49ers by making Matt Jones and Kendrick Bourne look like Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
Flowers was active last week (5/72 on five targets) with Cooper Rush behind center, but the Ravens signal caller only threw the ball 20 times for 179 yards with three interceptions. Baltimore’s top wide receiver is on pace to set career highs in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,281), but he only has one touchdown (10 in his career over 38 games).
The Rams rank 25th in wide receiver defense (169.80 fantasy points). They’ve caught 66 of their 101 targets for 798 yards and four touchdowns. A.J. Brown (6/109/1) and Kendrick Bourne (10/142) have had the best games. Los Angeles faced two other teams with weak passing attacks (Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans).
Flowers will be a contrarian play this week. The Ravens have a solid coaching staff, and they desperately need a win. I expect Rush to play better this week, leading to better-than-expected passing stats for Baltimore’s lead wideout.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (DK: $4,700/FD: $6,700)
After two quiet games (3/29 and 5/56 on nine combined targets), Kraft draws a favorable matchup against the Bengals. He posted a difference-maker game (6/124/1 on seven targets) in Week 2, helping DFS showdown players win boatloads of cash. Last season, Kraft flashed a high floor in four games (6/53/1, 4/88/2, 3/78/1, and 6/78), three of which were worthy of a DFS play at his current salary.
Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points (92.50) in PPR formats to tight ends while ranking last in catches (34) and targets (49) allowed. Sam LaPorta (5/92/1), T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1), and the Browns’ tight ends (10/100) had the most success.