Rachaad White Skyrockets Up Week 5 Running Back Projections And Rankings
Nine running backs scored more than 25.00 fantasy points last week in PPR leagues, highlighted by Ashton Jeanty’s breakout game (34.50 – 155 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches). He edged out Josh Jacobs (31.70) and Kenneth Gainwell (31.40), with both players scoring twice to boost their fantasy value. Here’s the other running backs ranked in the top 10 in Week 4:
- Justice Hill (28.70)
- Bijan Robinson (28.10)
- Woody Marks (27.90)
- Omarion Hampton (27.50)
- Bucky Irving (26.50)
- Christian McCaffrey (26.10)
- James Cook (22.50)
Hill was an outlier as he touched the ball only three times in the run game. His late 71-yard run for a touchdown pushed him high up the running back ranking last week after being more active catching the ball (5/41/1) in a chaser game vs. the Chiefs.
Top 12 Fantasy Football Running Backs After Week 4
Here are the top 12 scoring running backs in PPR formats after four games:
- Christian McCaffrey (96.00)
- James Cook (91.00)
- Jonathan Taylor (89.70)
- Bijan Robinson (88.40)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (79.00)
- Javonte Williams (77.60)
- De’Von Achane (75.90)
- Bucky Irving (73.00)
- Josh Jacobs (72.50)
- Travis Etienne (66.60)
- Omarion Hampton (64.00)
- Saquon Barkley (15.68)
Running Back Bust of the Week
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
After an explosive game in Week 3 (164 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch), the fantasy market rushed to put Montgomery in their starting lineup despite facing a good Cleveland Browns run defense. He proceeded to gain only 12 yards on nine carries, leading to 1.20 fantasy points and a massive hole in a fantasy starting lineup. Detroit had him on the field for 33% of the plays, a slight decrease from his previous three matchups (37%, 39%, and 37%).
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 5 top 12 running back projections:
After setting the Week 5 projections on Tuesday night, there are a couple of situations to monitor at running back this week.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Benson popped up on the injury report and has now been placed on Injured Reserve, meaning I will have to update my projections.
Emari Demercado should be scooped up in shallow leagues just in case Benson can’t play. Arizona has a favorable running back game matchup this week vs. the Titans (96/517/7 with 17 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown).
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I ruled out Irving already for Week 5, giving Rachaad White the start. He should be added to all short roster formats, while deeper leagues should fight for Sean Tucker tonight on the waiver wire. White brings a high-pass catching floor, but the Bucs like to rotate in a second running back. Tucker should be the goal-line runner, with an excellent chance to get double-digit touches against the Seahawks.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
After taking a bad hit on Monday night, Allen should land on the injured reserve this week, creating a dilemma for some fantasy managers. His missed time helps Breece Hall, but it also invites the talented Isaiah Davis into the Jets’ running back equation. He brings size (6’1” and 220 lbs.), so New York may just give him the same role as Allen. The challenge with this backfield is dumping Allen or holding him, which is more of a factor for fantasy teams during bye weeks that start this week. If I have Hall on my team with 20 roster slots, I’m finding a way to buy Davis as his handcuff.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
My projections have been too low for Taylor all year, and he has looked explosive over the past three games. He still has a running quarterback in his way for some touches, and Daniel Jones will snipe him at the goal line at times. A matchup vs. the Raiders should scream running back upside, but it’s not fair to force a second rushing touchdown into their matchup data. At the same time, Indy does want to finish drives with scores in the run game. Taylor also gets downgraded a notch due to lower chances in the passing game.
Las Vegas has held running backs to 75 rushes for 316 yards (4.2 YPR) with four scores on the ground, plus 16 catches for 84 yards (5.3 YPC). They faced the Patriots, Chargers, Commanders, and Bears. Washington ran for 201 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns, with running backs gaining 148 combined yards with two touchdowns on 24 touches.
