Best Week 6 DraftKings DFS Lineup Featuring A Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan Stack
Thursday Night Football is over, and we are now heading towards the Sunday slate on DraftKings. Every week, they run their GPP tournaments, where DFS players can win big money by maximizing the upside and production of their lineup, while managing their budget. We are going to help you build the perfect lineup for the Sunday slate for DraftKings GPP tournaments.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
DraftKings Price: $4,800
The Panthers went from playing the worst rush defense in the league last week to playing the worst pass defense in the league this week. We saw what a matchup can do for a fantasy player last week when Rico Dowdle was the RB1 overall on the week after rushing for more than 200 yards against Miami. Instead of chasing those Dowdle points in the Cowboys matchup, we decided to attack their pass defense in a game that should be a shootout.
RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
DraftKings Price: $7,300
The Packers are going to dismantle the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Joe Flacco does not make that team any more of a threat than Jake Browning did, so don't worry about that. The Packers will quickly build a lead, and then they will run Jacobs relentlessly against one of the worst defenses in the league. We are willing to pay up for him.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DraftKings Price: $6,000
With Bucky Irving not playing this week, White brings a nice combination of bell-cow work, PPR upside, and touchdown potential in a high-scoring offense against a beat-up San Francisco 49ers team.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
DraftKings Price: $8,700
Nacua has been the best fantasy football player in the league this season. He gets to go up against a terrible Baltimore Ravens defense this week. While we did have some concerns about this game becoming a blowout, leading to more running for the Rams, the Las Vegas odds makers calmed our nerves when they projected Matthew Stafford and Nacua to both lead their positions in yardage by a significant margin.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
DraftKings Price: $6,000
You are almost always going to want a stack in a GPP tournament. We are stacking McMillan with Young against that awful Cowboys' defense.
WR Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
DraftKings Price: $5,000
It looks like Brock Purdy is going to miss another game, and Mac Jones will be getting another start. With this pick, we are expecting either Jauan Johnson or Ricky Pearsall, if not both, to miss another week. The connection between Jones and Bourne is undeniable, and we are willing to go back to the well this week after his big Week 5.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Price: $3,300
DraftKings has the Patriots listed as the best possible matchup for tight ends, and Johnson has been one of the best and most targeted tight ends in the league this season. With his price tag still being this low, we couldn't pass up on him here.
Flex Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers
DraftKings Price: $5,000
This pick is obviously a risky one. However, with what Dowdle was able to do last week against Miami, we wanted to target that rush defense. We opted for Haskins over Kimani Vidal this week.
DST Packers
DraftKings Price: $3,700
The Packers are the most expensive defense, but they are worth the price in a matchup against the Bengals The addition of an old and slow Flacco behind a terrible offensive line in a brand new system could actually make their offense worse this week.