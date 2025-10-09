Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart Debate: Hassan Haskins vs Kamani Vidal
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering their Week 6 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins with questions in the backfield amid a flurry of injuries. During the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos, veteran running back Najee Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, presenting a massive blow to the group.
Just two weeks later, breakout rookie Omarion Hampton was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury, which will keep him sidelined for at least the next four games.
Following Hampton’s IR designation, Los Angeles signed Kimani Vidal off the practice squad, pairing him with RB3 Hassan Haskins entering Sunday’s game. There is speculation regarding the division of workload among Haskins and Vidal matched up against arguably the worst run defense in the NFL. But who should be considered RB1 entering Sunday’s matchup?
Hassan Haskins Fantasy Outlook
The Chargers will look to establish consistency within the running back group versus a lowly Dolphins defense, as the team prepares for Hampton’s extended absence. Neither Haskins or Vidal logged a carry prior to the Week 5 loss versus the Washington Redskins.
There’s reason to believe in the workload working in Haskins’ favor, given his experience in Jim Harbaugh’s system at Michigan. He’s also seen looks in the pass game and will split carries among the two-man backfield. Should he produce early, Harbaugh could roll with the hot hand down the stretch of the game.
Kimani Vidal Fantasy Outlook
Like Haskins, Vidal will have a rare opportunity as a feature back versus a lackluster defense on Sunday. He’ll split carries with his counterpart in the backfield, and also presents upside as a pass-catcher in Week 6.
It’s hard to project the split of touches between Haskins and Vidal, but it’s highly likely the second-year back will see his share of opportunities to produce. Consistent production will be the key to this position battle over the next few weeks.
The Final Verdict
I’m going to pick with the depth chart and lean towards Haskins as RB1 in the Chargers’ backfield for Sunday’s game. The former fourth-round pick is in his fifth season playing under Jim Harbaugh, with a strong feel for Greg Roman’s scheme.
Should Haskins manage notable production early, he could cement his status as the lead back in Hampton’s absence. Fantasy football owners keeping tabs on Los Angeles’ backfield should look out for the division of workload in an immensely favorable matchup.