Best Week 9 DraftKings GPP Lineup Featuring a Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze Stack

Looking to take down a big DraftKings GPP in Week 9? This lineup, built around a Caleb Williams–Rome Odunze stack, combines elite upside, smart value plays, and a few contrarian gems to help you chase that tournament-winning score.

Mark Morales-Smith

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) callas a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) callas a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If you want to win big money playing fantasy football, DraftKings GPP tournaments are for you. In order to win these, you have to score huge points with the perfect mix of contrarian options, chalk options, and players with massive upside. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP lineup for Week 9.

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

DraftKings Price: $5,700

We are going with Williams here because of his matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' awful defense. They just got torched by Justin Fields last week. They allowed Fields to throw for 244 yards and a TD. That's the equivalent of about 600 yards for a quarterback that doesn't play for the New York Jets. While we kid, this is truly a defense to attack.      

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy Football Superstar: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $9,800

Taylor is at a point where we don't know if we can have the best team without JT in our lineup. He's having a historically great season, and if he comes out and scores three TDs, for the fifth time this year, you will have a tough time winning without him in your lineup. 

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,900

It sounds like Rhamondre Stevenson is in serious danger of missing Week 9 due to a toe injury. Last week, we saw Henderson run as the clear RB2, taking 10 carries for 75 yards. He's an electric player with massive upside if Stevenson is out. This is exactly the kind of player you want to target in GPP tournaments.   

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Week 9 Fantasy Football Must-Start Wide Receiver: Rome Odunze, Chicago Bear
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,600

Odunze is the player that we decided to stack with Williams. In order to win a GPP, you almost have to hit on a stack. While Odunze is listed as questionable, he is expected to play. 

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

DraftKings Price: $5,500

Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up more fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Metcalf is a steal this week at this price. He gives you a great matchup, big play upside, and is a major red zone threat. 

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

DraftKings Price: $5,300

Shakir is the right guy at the right price. We expect the Bills to have to attack the Chiefs in the middle of the field, as they don't give up many big plays. That should mean a ton of passes to Shakir. He's a week removed from scoring 20.8 fantasy points on DraftKings, and we should see a similar game plan this week. 

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

DraftKings Price: $3,600

It sounds like Nico Collins could miss another game, which leaves a huge target void. We are rolling the dice on Schultz being the pass-catcher to step up in this game against the Denver Broncos. 

Flex Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleeper: Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chief
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,700

Isiah Pacheco is injured and appears to be extremely unlikely to play this week. Hunt is the next man up and is undoubtedly the goal-line back. We love him at this price this week. 

DST Rams

DraftKings Price: $3,900

The Rams are a very good defense with a matchup against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints this week. That's as good a matchup as you can get. 

