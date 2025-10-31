Best Week 9 DraftKings GPP Lineup Featuring a Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze Stack
If you want to win big money playing fantasy football, DraftKings GPP tournaments are for you. In order to win these, you have to score huge points with the perfect mix of contrarian options, chalk options, and players with massive upside. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP lineup for Week 9.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
DraftKings Price: $5,700
We are going with Williams here because of his matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' awful defense. They just got torched by Justin Fields last week. They allowed Fields to throw for 244 yards and a TD. That's the equivalent of about 600 yards for a quarterback that doesn't play for the New York Jets. While we kid, this is truly a defense to attack.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
DraftKings Price: $9,800
Taylor is at a point where we don't know if we can have the best team without JT in our lineup. He's having a historically great season, and if he comes out and scores three TDs, for the fifth time this year, you will have a tough time winning without him in your lineup.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $4,900
It sounds like Rhamondre Stevenson is in serious danger of missing Week 9 due to a toe injury. Last week, we saw Henderson run as the clear RB2, taking 10 carries for 75 yards. He's an electric player with massive upside if Stevenson is out. This is exactly the kind of player you want to target in GPP tournaments.
WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
DraftKings Price: $6,600
Odunze is the player that we decided to stack with Williams. In order to win a GPP, you almost have to hit on a stack. While Odunze is listed as questionable, he is expected to play.
WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
DraftKings Price: $5,500
Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up more fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Metcalf is a steal this week at this price. He gives you a great matchup, big play upside, and is a major red zone threat.
WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
DraftKings Price: $5,300
Shakir is the right guy at the right price. We expect the Bills to have to attack the Chiefs in the middle of the field, as they don't give up many big plays. That should mean a ton of passes to Shakir. He's a week removed from scoring 20.8 fantasy points on DraftKings, and we should see a similar game plan this week.
TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
DraftKings Price: $3,600
It sounds like Nico Collins could miss another game, which leaves a huge target void. We are rolling the dice on Schultz being the pass-catcher to step up in this game against the Denver Broncos.
Flex Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
DraftKings Price: $4,700
Isiah Pacheco is injured and appears to be extremely unlikely to play this week. Hunt is the next man up and is undoubtedly the goal-line back. We love him at this price this week.
DST Rams
DraftKings Price: $3,900
The Rams are a very good defense with a matchup against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints this week. That's as good a matchup as you can get.