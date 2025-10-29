Fantasy Sports

Quinshon Judkins and Terry McLaurin Are Important Players on the Week 9 Injury Report

Quinshon Judkins, Terry McLaurin, and many others fall on the Week 9 Injury Report. They must be monitored to set your best fantasy football lineup.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's another week and we add another slate of key injuries across the National Football League. Jayden Daniels battles back as does Drake London and Nico Collins. We have Terry McLaurin trending towards missing even more time. Brock Bowers looks to be coming back. It is key to be locked in to the injury report as it can drastically change your roster for the week. This is the state of the Week 9 Injury Report.

QUARTERBACKS

Jayden Daniels

His hamstring injury is a short-term injury, so he is due back this upcoming Sunday. The Commanders struggled mightily with Mariota and now at 3-5, they need Daniels to guide them to victory. There is no time for caution.

Bryce Young

His absence due to an ankle injury his at an end. Young will be back as the Panthers face the Packers in Lambeau.

JJ McCarthy

Carson Wentz will now be out for the season with a shoulder injury. Max Brosmer is the backup, but fear not, McCarthy is due back against the Lions.

Michael Penix Jr.

He is battling a knee injury as missed Week 8. Kirk Cousins did not look great and so they hope to get Penix back. He is questionable.

Joe Flacco

Flacco popped up with an AC joint sprain. He is considered a true 50/50 and Jake Browning will look to start, if need be. It is all about pain tolerance.

Brock Purdy

His toe injury continues to linger on ahead of Week 9. We truly do not know yet if he will play and if Mac Jones will start.

RUNNING BACKS

Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco sprained his MCL on Monday Night. Adrenaline got him back up on his feet, but he trends to be out for at least one week. Prepare for the Kareem Hunt show.

Quinshon Judkins

His shoulder will put him as day-to-day and a true questionable status for Sunday. There is no reason for Cleveland to rush him given their lost season.

Saquon Barkley

He exited Sunday's game with a groin injury. The Eagles now enter the bye week so he has plenty of time to get healthy.

Bucky Irving

Irving is on a bye week and the team hopes that he can finally return in Week 10. As for now, he will get rest and be reevaluated next week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin

He cannot escape injuries. McLaurin will be out again this week with his quad injury. This was always going to be a high-risk matter, so it comes as no surprise.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley will be questionable to return this week. Let's be honest, this Titans offense lacks but to be offered as is.

Nico Collins

Collins is expected to return from his concussion in Week 9. He is with WR1 upside, as always.

Christian Kirk

He returned to practice this week and should make his return to the Sunday lineup. This will downgrade Xavier Hutchinson and Jayden Higgins.

Hollywood Brown

Nothing drastic here but Brown is sick with an illness. He will be questionable.

Gabe Davis

He has been activated. It seems like Davis has been hurt for a very long time and we almost forgot about him. He will have to prove his part before we consider using him, but it is worth paying attention to.

Drake London

He is a matter of rehabbing this week to get back on Sunday. We should have clarity as the week progresses.

Ricky Pearsall

We should know more on Pearsall later today. He is in the air for this week and I know managers are desperate to see him back.

Puka Nacua

Nacua will be back this week with his usual workload as overall WR1 status.

Rome Odunze

He has missed practice with a heel injury. It appears that Odunze should be active, but we must stay tuned in.

Brian Thomas Jr.

A shoulder injury has Thomas in a harness. It seems like he very well may be out this week. We already like Travis Hunter and this boosts him even more.

DJ Moore

It seems like Moore is going to remain dinged up on a weekly basis. He lands back on the injury report with the same issues.

Jakobi Meyers

Despite a knee and toe injury, Meyers is said to be returning in Week 9, per Pete Carroll.

TIGHT ENDS

Brock Bowers

Brock is back. He will finally return to the Week 9 lineup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Injuries