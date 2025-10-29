Quinshon Judkins and Terry McLaurin Are Important Players on the Week 9 Injury Report
It's another week and we add another slate of key injuries across the National Football League. Jayden Daniels battles back as does Drake London and Nico Collins. We have Terry McLaurin trending towards missing even more time. Brock Bowers looks to be coming back. It is key to be locked in to the injury report as it can drastically change your roster for the week. This is the state of the Week 9 Injury Report.
QUARTERBACKS
Jayden Daniels
His hamstring injury is a short-term injury, so he is due back this upcoming Sunday. The Commanders struggled mightily with Mariota and now at 3-5, they need Daniels to guide them to victory. There is no time for caution.
Bryce Young
His absence due to an ankle injury his at an end. Young will be back as the Panthers face the Packers in Lambeau.
JJ McCarthy
Carson Wentz will now be out for the season with a shoulder injury. Max Brosmer is the backup, but fear not, McCarthy is due back against the Lions.
Michael Penix Jr.
He is battling a knee injury as missed Week 8. Kirk Cousins did not look great and so they hope to get Penix back. He is questionable.
Joe Flacco
Flacco popped up with an AC joint sprain. He is considered a true 50/50 and Jake Browning will look to start, if need be. It is all about pain tolerance.
Brock Purdy
His toe injury continues to linger on ahead of Week 9. We truly do not know yet if he will play and if Mac Jones will start.
RUNNING BACKS
Isiah Pacheco
Pacheco sprained his MCL on Monday Night. Adrenaline got him back up on his feet, but he trends to be out for at least one week. Prepare for the Kareem Hunt show.
Quinshon Judkins
His shoulder will put him as day-to-day and a true questionable status for Sunday. There is no reason for Cleveland to rush him given their lost season.
Saquon Barkley
He exited Sunday's game with a groin injury. The Eagles now enter the bye week so he has plenty of time to get healthy.
Bucky Irving
Irving is on a bye week and the team hopes that he can finally return in Week 10. As for now, he will get rest and be reevaluated next week.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Terry McLaurin
He cannot escape injuries. McLaurin will be out again this week with his quad injury. This was always going to be a high-risk matter, so it comes as no surprise.
Calvin Ridley
Ridley will be questionable to return this week. Let's be honest, this Titans offense lacks but to be offered as is.
Nico Collins
Collins is expected to return from his concussion in Week 9. He is with WR1 upside, as always.
Christian Kirk
He returned to practice this week and should make his return to the Sunday lineup. This will downgrade Xavier Hutchinson and Jayden Higgins.
Hollywood Brown
Nothing drastic here but Brown is sick with an illness. He will be questionable.
Gabe Davis
He has been activated. It seems like Davis has been hurt for a very long time and we almost forgot about him. He will have to prove his part before we consider using him, but it is worth paying attention to.
Drake London
He is a matter of rehabbing this week to get back on Sunday. We should have clarity as the week progresses.
Ricky Pearsall
We should know more on Pearsall later today. He is in the air for this week and I know managers are desperate to see him back.
Puka Nacua
Nacua will be back this week with his usual workload as overall WR1 status.
Rome Odunze
He has missed practice with a heel injury. It appears that Odunze should be active, but we must stay tuned in.
Brian Thomas Jr.
A shoulder injury has Thomas in a harness. It seems like he very well may be out this week. We already like Travis Hunter and this boosts him even more.
DJ Moore
It seems like Moore is going to remain dinged up on a weekly basis. He lands back on the injury report with the same issues.
Jakobi Meyers
Despite a knee and toe injury, Meyers is said to be returning in Week 9, per Pete Carroll.
TIGHT ENDS
Brock Bowers
Brock is back. He will finally return to the Week 9 lineup.