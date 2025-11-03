Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Running Backs: Javonte Williams vs. Bam Knight
After eight weeks, the Cowboys’ running backs rank seventh in fantasy points (205.40) in PPR formats while scoring a surprising 11 touchdowns. The loss of James Conner and Trey Benson has led to much weaker results from the Cardinals’ backs (136/553/4 – 4.1 yards per rush) than expected. Their running backs sit 25th in fantasy points (151.10), with no edge in the passing game (37/232/2 on 48 targets).
Week 9 MNF Running Back Fantasy Football Projections
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $10,000)
Williams has been an excellent player for the Cowboys while exceeding fantasy expectations by a country mile. He sits eighth in running back scoring (149.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats, while scoring 17.90 fantasy points or more in six of his eight starts. Williams has been a winning fantasy option in all three of his home starts (348 combined yards with three touchdowns and 10 catches).
Heading into Week 9, the Cardinals have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points (164.70) to running backs. They’re gaining 4.2 yards per rush and 6,7 yards per catch while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Alvin Kamara (57 combined yards with one score and two catches)
- Chuba Hubbard (77 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Christian McCaffrey (140 combined yards with 10 catches)
- Seattle running backs (154 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)
- Tony Pollard (78 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)
- Jonathan Taylor (21/123/1 with four catches for 14 yards)
- Josh Jacobs (58 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch)
Williams doesn’t have a great matchup, but he can be a slate buster for the DFS teams looking to stack the Cowboys’ passing attack. All it takes is a couple of pass interference calls at the goal for him to steal a pair of touchdowns.
Over the past two weeks, Dallas has upped the usage of Jayden Blue (22% and 19% of the snaps), leading to eight touches in both games (7/29 with one catch for five yards and 8/29).
The running back situation in Arizona looks cloudy this week. The Cardinals released Michael Carter earlier in the week, which was more of an accounting transaction to get him back to their practice squad. He should play tonight, along with Bam Knight and Emari Demercado, who was cleared of his questionable tag this weekend.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $7,000)
Arizona gave Knight RB1 snaps over their last two games (51% and 45%), leading to 118 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches on 29 touches. He scored 9.40 and 12.40 fantasy points.
Dallas also has risk defending running backs (239.20 fantasy points – 30th). They give up 5.0 yards per rush and 9.1 yards per catch, with backs scoring 11 times.
- Saquon Barkley (84 combined yards with one rush and four catches)
- Cam Skattebo (59 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
- D’Andre Swift (78 combined yards with four catches)
- Josh Jacobs (157 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Breece Hall (152 combined yards with four catches)
- Rico Dowdle (239 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (13/33 with one catch for minus one yard)
- J.K. Dobbins (15/111 with two catches for 10 yards)
- RJ Harvey (51 combined yards with three touchdowns and one catch)
Based on his salary, Knight must score at least 15.00 fantasy points to be a consideration. Unfortunately, there are at least eight players in this matchup capable of scoring over 20.00 fantasy points, and Brandon Aubrey brings a booming lead. When adding that Arizona will most likely rotate in two other backs, Knight becomes a fade on this fade or a significant underdog for some looking for a contrarian option.
Michael Carter had an RB1 role in Week 5 (73 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches), but his opportunity has faded in back-to-back matchups (9/34 with two catches for 30 yards and 7/11 with two catches for 25 yards). Arizona gave him RB2 snaps (44% and 37%) over his last two contests. He may not be active for this game.
Over the first six games, the Cardinals had Emari Demercado on the field for only 56 plays, with a peak of 39% of their snaps in Week 4. His ankle injury has cleared up, suggesting a chance at more touches tonight. Arizona used him as a change of pace back over the past three years (90/597/3 – 6.6 yards per carry). He also had 39 catches for 236 yards and one score. A chaser game may favor his role. Demercado needs to score over 10.00 fantasy points to make sense tonight. If Carter doesn’t suit up, I view him as a live backend roster filler.