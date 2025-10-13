The Best Wide Receivers & Tight Ends On Tonight’s MNF DraftKings Slate
The receiving position on DFS slates tends to have a wide range of outcomes from week to week, making it challenging to find the top impact plays on any Sunday or Monday. Game total can offer some insights, but injuries and game flow are also significant factors.
Here’s a look at some of the receiving player pool in Monday night’s double header at DraftKings:
Week 6 Monday Night Football Wide Receivers
There are no wide receivers projected to score over 20.00 fantasy points tonight, which suggests that many DFS teams will feature a running back at the flex position.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $6,200)
London came into 2025 as the wide receiver with the highest profile on this slate after posting a breakout season (100/1,271/9 on 158 targets). His touchdown production (1) this year is trailing, and he only has one fantasy game of value (8/100/1 vs. the Commanders at home in Week 4). London has 16 catches for 165 yards and one score in Atlanta (25 targets) and eight catches for 104 yards on the road (12 targets).
The Bills rank 12th in wide receiver defense (54/641/5 on 80 targets) after five weeks. Two wideouts have gained over 100 yards – Zay Flowers (7/143/1) and Stefon Diggs (10/146).
London brings a reasonable floor, with minimal competition for wide receiver targets in Atlanta. His salary is fair considering his floor and ceiling.
Here’s a look at the Falcons' wide receiver snap counts in Week 4 below London:
- Casey Washington (52%)
- Ray-Ray McCloud (35%)
- David Sills (23%)
Romo Odunze, Chicago Bears (DK: $6,500)
Odunze fits the profile of a foundation WR1 for an NFL team, but he has plenty of competition for targets. He’s riding a four-game scoring streak (five total), with his best outcome coming in Week 2 (7/128/2) in a chase game against the Lions in Detroit. His catch rate (57.1%) needs some work.
The Commanders rank 24th in wide receiver defense (168.60 fantasy points). Las Vegas beat Washington’s secondary in the deep passing game in Week 3 (14/247/3), with Tre Tucker (8/149/3) posting a career showing. Drake London (8/110/1) is the only other wideout to have an impact game.
Odunze brings the hot hand while drawing a favorable matchup.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (DK: $5,400)
There hasn't been any fantasy DFS excitement from Moore in 2025. He ranks 39th in wide receiver scoring (39.80) in PPR formats, with dull results in each matchup (3/68, 5/46, 4/21/1, and 4/38). Moore has yet to have more than six targets in a game. The Commanders held him to two catches for 34 yards last season, a year after posting his best game of his career in Washington (8/230/3).
Talent-wise, Moore is more than capable of posting a difference-maker game, but he isn’t in form. Caleb Williams struggles to get on the same page with him on too many plays. I view him as a live option on this slate despite underwhelming projections.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills (DK: $5,200)
Over the past three weeks, Shakir scored in two games while averaging five catches for 53 yards on six targets. He’s pacing similar stats (76/821/4) as last season. Buffalo continues to give him WR2 snaps, with most of his chances close to the line of scrimmage (10.7 yards per catch).
Wide receivers have 39 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns on 67 targets against the Falcons. Opposing quarterbacks have attempted only 26 passes per game vs. Atlanta.
Buffalo’s offense will force the Falcons to defend the whole field, creating more wins for their receiving options. Josh Allen spreads the ball out, giving any wideout who scored tonight to be in play in the DFS market.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (DK: $5,300)
Despite leading Buffalo in wide receiver snaps (243 – 70.0%), Coleman has been an afterthought in the Bills’ passing attack over the past four games (3/26, 3/20, 3/45, and 4/23/1 – 8.8 yards per catch). He flashed an explosive ceiling in Week 1 (8/112/1 on 11 targets) in a chase game vs. the Ravens. In his rookie season, Coleman gained 19.2 yards per catch with 12 of his 29 catches (41.4%) gaining at least 20 yards.
His ceiling profile should be enough to keep him in the mix on the DFS slate. Coleman looks poised to score a long touchdown vs. the Falcons.
Here’s a look at the Bills’ remaining wide receiver snap counts for the year and in their last matchup:
- Joshua Palmer (48.1% and 51%)
- Tyrell Shavers (24.5% and 25%)
- Curtis Samuel (15.3% and 49%)
Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders (DK: $6,400)
Samuel has a touchdown in four of his five starts, with a high floor in catches, receiving yards, and fantasy points in each of those games (7/96/1, 7/44/1, 6/81/1, and 8/96/1). He comes into this week with a heel issue, which also gave him a questionable tag before Week 5. His catch rate (78.9%) has been exceptional this year, helped by working close to the line of scrimmage (10.0 yards per catch). In a way, Samuel has been almost treated as a running back option in the passing game.
Wide receivers have 36 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns against the Bears on 60 targets, with most of the damage coming from the Lions’ wideouts (13/266/4 on 17 targets).
If I believe Jayden Daniels is going to have the best DFS game on Monday night, that should come from success for Samuel. His questionable tag may lead to lower ownership, potentially making Samuel an advantage if he plays well.
Here’s a look at the Commanders’ remaining wide receiver snap counts for the year and in their last matchup:
- Chris Moore (40.6% and 59%)
- Jaylin Lane (37.1% and 34%)
- Luke McCaffrey (27.5% and 39%)
- Tay Martin (7.3% and 24%)
Moore could be the winning link tonight. He doesn’t have a catch in back-to-back games, but he has had WR2 snaps over the last three games for the Commanders. His last big game (10/124) came in Week 14 in 2022, which shows that he is capable if given targets. The previous year, he popped a 5/109/1 showing out of nowhere. At $3,009, a 3/30/1 outcome would fill his salary bucket.
Week 6 Monday Night Football Tight Ends
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (DK: $3,600)
I have Ertz rated as the top tight end value tonight, and I fully expect him to score. He limps into Week 6 with no catches vs. the Chargers on target while also being a non-factor in Week 3 (3/38) and Week 4 (2/21) with Jayden Daniels injured. Over his first two starts, Ertz scored in both matchups (3/26/1 and 6/64/1 on 13 combined targets).
The Bears have allowed a league high 34.5% of their receiving yards to tight ends (29/207/1) despite gaining 7.1 yards per catch. They’ve faced T.J. Hockenson (3/15), Sam LaPorta (3/26), Jake Ferguson (13/82), and Brock Bowers (5/46), two of whom underperformed for different reasons (Hockenson – QB play and Bowers – lingering knee issue).
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $3,700)
Based on his salary and 2025 stats (20/205/1 – 11.63 FPPG), Pitts already has a starting floor of a 3X outcome. He’s coming off his best game (5/70/1), but the Falcons have only looked his way 16 times over their three matchups.
Buffalo has the second-best tight defense (11/113/1 on 15 targets) while allowing 10.3 yards per catch. They’ve faced Mark Andrew (1/5), Mason Taylor (1/5), Miami (2/17), Juwan Johnson (3/28), and Hunter Henry (2/46).
If Pitts scores and puts up a winning day, I would expect Michael Penix to have posted a better day than expected. I don’t fear his matchup, which can be overcome by targets in a chaser game.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (DK: $4,400)
The Patriots let Kincaid roam free in their secondary last week, and he responded with six catches for 108 yards on six targets. The Bills still haven’t featured him in their passing game based on his targets (4, 6, 6, 2, and 6), but Kincaid offset his lower opportunity with three touchdowns. He comes into this week with a questionable tag due to an oblique issue.
Atlanta has been stout vs tight ends over their first four games (8/69/1 on 15 targets. They opened the season with a favorable tight end schedule (TB, MIN, CAR, and WAS).
With a lingering injury and uninspiring targets, Kincaid should draw less interest in the DFS market. He plays for the best quarterback on this slate, with a rookie resume (73/673/2) that projects well if given more looks.
The Bears should split time with their two tight ends, making both players challenging to time. This year, Chicago’s tight ends have 10 catches for 159 yards and one score on 22 targets. Washington ranked last in the NFL in yards per catch (14.9) to tight ends (22/327/2 on 28 targets) after getting run over by Tucker Kraft (6/124/1) and Kyle Pitts (5/70/1).
I can’t dismiss a tight end score for a Bears’ tight end. If Colston Loveland didn’t play, Cole Kmet would fall into the flier tight end mode.
The Perfect Week 6 DraftKings Monday Night Football DFS Lineup
Here’s my first thought for a DraftKings DFS lineup: