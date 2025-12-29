Blake Corum, Bijan Robinson, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Falcons vs. Rams

Wrapping up week 17 games of the NFL will be a Monday Night matchup featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Puka Nacua Over 108.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This receiving yard total for Puka Nacua is at a massive line, at 108.5, but with the way he has been playing, he should be able to cover the over easily. Last week, against the Seattle Seahawks, he had 225 receiving yards on 12 receptions. This is the third game in a row where he has had over 160 receiving yards.

His opponent on Monday, the Falcons, have been regarded as one of the better passing defenses in the NFL, but have struggled lately. In their last two games, opposing WR1s have had over 90 receiving yards against them. This, combined with WR2 for the Rams, Davante Adams likely out with a hamstring injury, makes Nacua’s over a good play for Monday night.

Darnell Mooney Under 25.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Drake London back in the picture for his second game back from injury, the struggles for Darnell Mooney in 2025 should continue. In the year he has covered the over on his 25.5 receiving yard prop five out of 13 times. With London active, Mooney has covered the over just twice. This alone makes taking the under on Mooney’s receiving yard line the right play on Monday.

Colby Parkinson Under 3.5 Receptions

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Atlanta has been one of the better passing defenses in guarding the TE position in 2025. In the year, the position as a whole is averaging 3.9 receptions per game against the Falcons. This is tied for the second-lowest average out of any team in the NFL.

Rams TE Colby Parkinson has had good moments in 2025, but in his last three games, he has had under four receptions twice. The Falcons should help Parkinson continue this trend, with them holding opposing TE1s to under four receptions in three of their last four games. The one TE to hit the over on 3.5 receptions over this stretch was the leader in receiving yards at the TE position this season, Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride. He had four receptions for 27 receiving yards against Atlanta.

Bijan Robinson Over 124.5 Rush+Rec Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RB1 for the Falcons, Bijan Robinson, is having a great close to the 2025 season. In his last two games, he has covered the over on his Monday night rush+rec yard prop, getting 175 yards and 168. Going up against the Rams, continuing this trend will be a tough ask, given the strength of their defense, but Robinshon should be able to hit this over.

Los Angeles last week gave up 164 yards to the RB1 of the Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III.

Blake Corum Over 49.5 Rush+Rec Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the last three weeks, RB2 for the Rams, Blake Corum, has gotten double-digit carries. In this, he is also coming off his highest carry total of 2025, logging 14 carries against the Seahawks. He had made good out of this production, covering the over on his line of 49.5 rush+rec yards in all three of these games. This volume should continue, and against the Falcons, his over is definitely the right play on this player prop.

Atlanta in there last three games have allowed an RB over 49.5 scrimmage yards in each contest. The average number of carries these RBs had that hit the over on this total was 11.3.

