Fab's Week 17 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Rams RB Blake Corum
Week 16 is nearly in the books, and the final round of the fantasy football postseason is just around the corner. If you’re reading this column, you’ve very likely advanced to your league’s championship (congratulations!) Now, let’s win that fantasy football title!
With just two teams alive in most fantasy leagues, it will be a lot easier to land free agents off the waiver wire. However, that doesn’t mean you should take your foot off the proverbial gas pedal, because you never know when a waiver-wire could help you win that coveted title!
With that said, here are 10 players (and any other notables) to target this week!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in the order of their ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Week 17
Blake Corum, RB, Rams (60%): Corum has been on this list for a few weeks, but he’s still a free agent in too many leagues. He’s scored at least 13.1 fantasy points in four straight games, and he’s getting enough work behind Kyren Williams to be considered a standalone flex starter in most leagues. The Rams face Atlanta in what is a good matchup for Corum, making him an even more attractive add ahead of championship week.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (57%): Once again, Lawrence went off … this time in a win over the Broncos. And once again, he was owned in fewer than 60 percent of leagues. The veteran posted three touchdowns and 31.2 fantasy points in Denver, and he’s now scored a combined 75.5 points in his last two games. Since Week 13, no quarterback has more fantasy points than Lawrence. He’s an obvious starting option in Week 17.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (54%): Strange posted five catches and a touchdown in a win over the Broncos, totaling 14.9 fantasy points. He has now scored 13-plus points in three of his last five games, and he’s a legitimate starting option at a thin tight end position against the Colts in Week 17. If you’re in need at the position, and he’s still available on the waiver wire, Strange is well worth adding to your roster as a potential starting option.
Chris Rodriguez, RB, Commanders (52%): Rodriguez returned in Week 16 and was back in his role as the top runner in Washington, leading the backfield in snaps, touches, and fantasy points (ahead of Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt). He has now scored 10-plus points in two of his last three games, and a Christmas Day matchup against the Cowboys makes him a potential flex starter for those managers in need.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs (50%): Pacheco appears to have reclaimed the top spot on the Chiefs depth chart, touching the ball 14 times and scoring 13.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Titans. Kansas City is a mess on offense and will likely be forced to start Chris Oladunkun after Gardner Minshew tore his ACL. That means the team will likely lean on the run against the Raiders, making Pacheco a potential add-and-start option.
Colby Parkinson, TE, Rams (45%): You might ask why this isn’t Terrance Ferguson (3%), who scored a touchdown last week, while Parkinson posted a stinker? Well, Parkinson is still the best fantasy tight end in Los Angeles, and one bad week doesn’t erase what he had done over the previous six games. With Davante Adams injured and a matchup against the Cardinals up next, I’m sticking with Parkinson if I need a tight end in Week 17.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (39%): Spears posted his best fantasy stat line of the season, as he recorded 105 total yards, a touchdown, and 21.5 points in a win over the Chiefs. He also saw 18 touches, which is also a season high. The veteran will continue to share work with Tony Pollard, but he is worth a look based on these stats and a matchup against the Saints in Week 17. Their defense has been vulnerable to running backs this season.
Tyler Shough, QB, Saints (22%): Shough has looked good over the last four weeks of action, as he’s scored at least 17.1 fantasy points in each start while averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. I’m not telling you to start him in fantasy football championship week in traditional leagues, but he is well worth a look in Superflex leagues. Shough also has a favorable matchup against the three-win Tennessee Titans next on the schedule.
Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (3%): Fantasy analysts were trying to figure out who would lead the Saints backfield in the absence of Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal … would it be Audric Estime or Evan Hull? Well, it was neither. Instead, Taysom Hill did his Swiss army knife thing and led the team with 12 carries and 16 touches, and he even threw a touchdown pass in a win over the Jets. He’ll be a huge add during fantasy championship week.
Raheim Sanders, RB, Browns (0%): The Browns lost Quinshon Judkins to a gruesome ankle and leg injury, so one of Sanders, Dylan Sampson (14%), or Trayveon Williams (0%) could lead the backfield next week. Sampson would be the main man if healthy, but he’s missed time due to injuries. If he can’t go in Week 17, look for Sanders and Williams to form a committee. Both are worth a look if you’re desperate for a flex starter.
Notable Quarterbacks
- Kirk Cousins, Falcons (17%)
- Cam Ward, Titans (15%)
- Malik Willis, Packers (0%)
Notable Running Backs
- Michael Carter, Cardinals (50%)
- Emanuel Wilson, Packers (49%)
- Isaiah Davis, Jets (10%)
- Jawhar Jefferson, Texans (7%)
Notable Wide Receivers
- Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks (55%)
- Parker Washington, Jaguars (33%)
- Chimere Dike, Titans (26%)
Notable Tight Ends
- Darren Waller, Dolphins (50%)
- Dalton Schultz, Texans (49%)
- AJ Barner, Seahawks (27%)
- Mike Gesicki, Bengals (12%)
Notable Kickers
- Evan McPherson, Bengals (40%)
- Eddy Pineiro, 49ers (28%)
- Brandon McManus, Packers (13%)
- Andy Borregales, Patriots (11%)
- Harrison Mevis, Rams (4%)
Notable Defenses
- Patriots (59%)
- Jaguars (59%)
- Steelers (58%)
- Saints (56%)
- Raiders (8%)