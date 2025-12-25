Bo Nix, Kareem Hunt And 3 More PrizePicks Plays For Chiefs Vs. Broncos On TNF

The Denver Broncos will go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, capping off a three-game slate on Christmas Day. Thursday night’s divisional matchup will feature no shortage of storylines, as the Broncos look to pick up a win to take a step closer to a division title. The Christmas night game will present a number of favorable PrizePicks plays in a matchup that projects to be largely one-sided. Here are the five top PrizePicks props for Thursday night:

Bo Nix Over 231.5 Passing Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) practices before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix has been on a tear over his last four games, leading the team to a 3-1 record during that span. The star quarterback has eclipsed 300 yards three times during that stretch, a trend that’s likely to continue on Thursday Night Football. Nix will enter a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled Chiefs defense, which will be without the likes of Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis and Nick Bolton. Nix and the Broncos’ passing attack will see plenty of volume, making the quarterback likely to eclipse his 231.5-yard mark.

Xavier Worthy Over 28.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Chiefs’ receiving corps is largely depleted at this point of the season, entering Week 17 without the likes of Rahsee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, two key contributors in the passing game. This will thrust Xavier Worthy into a WR1 role with Chris Oladokun at the helm, who is slated to make his first NFL start in wake of season-ending injuries to Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes under center. Worthy has eclipsed 28.5 receiving yards in each of his last five games and should hit his PrizePicks mark with expanded volume, despite Kansas City’s myriad of injuries under center.

Courtland Sutton Over 61.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Courtland Sutton enters Week 17 needing just 28 yards to become the first Broncos wideout with over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons in over a decade. The star receiver will sustain a prominent role in an explosive Denver passing attack and should see plenty of targets as the Broncos work to claim the AFC West crown. Sutton has eclipsed 62 receiving yards in each of his last four games and should continue to do so against a Chiefs defense that has been hampered by injury.

Troy Franklin Over 35.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alongside Sutton, second-year wideout Troy Franklin has posted solid production over recent weeks, eclipsing 65 yards in each of his last two games. Considering his recent trend, Franklin offers one of the more favorable plays for Thursday Night Football, a mark he’s eclipsed eight times this season already. Considering Kansas City’s key injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Franklin should see prominent volume in Denver’s passing attack.

Kareem Hunt Over 17.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt presents one of my favorite plays among Thursday night’s matchup. Kansas City’s run game will see no shortage of opportunities without the likes of Mahomes and Minshew under center. Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco will split the workload for the Chiefs’ rushing attack, and while Pacheco projects to lead the unit, the veteran back will see plenty of opportunities to eclipse 17.5 rushing yards, a mark he’s hit three times over his last five games.

