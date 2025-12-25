Courtland Sutton, Travis Kelce, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Broncos vs. Chiefs 

The last game of three for the NFL week 17 Christmas day slate is a matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five of the best player props on Underodog Fantasy for the matchup.

Courtland Sutton Over 64.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after a run for a gain during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos WR1, Courtland Sutton, has been on a heater in the past couple of games. He has had a touchdown in each of his past two games and has had above 85 receiving yards in each game. QB Bo Nix has also targeted Sutton often recently, with him having 10 or more targets in the last three games. With this momentum, he should be able to cover his over on his Thursday night receiving line of 64.5 yards.

Opposing WR1s have hit the over on this prop against the Chiefs in two of Kansas City’s last four games.

Isiah Pahceco Over 35.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With Chris Oladokun at QB for the Chiefs, RB Isiah Pacheco should see an increase in volume. Oladokun is set to make his first career start, and with him facing the Broncos, who are allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, Kansas City should look to establish its run game. An opposing RB has hit the over on Pacheco’s rushing yard total against the Broncos in each of their last two games.

Travis Kelce Under 4.5 Receptions

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) heads to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With Oladokun at QB for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce’s play should be somewhat affected, but unlike Pacheco, it should be in a negative way. With Oladokun's inexperience on the field, he may struggle to locate Kelce. Although it is a brief sample size, Oladokun against the Titans last week in his 11 completed passes, none were to Kelce. Also, Kelce in two of his past three games has not hit the over on his Thursday night reception prop, and in the Broncos' last three games, opposing TE1s have not hit the over on it twice.

Evan Engram Under 4.5 Receptions

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) chases in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This prop for Broncos TE Evan Engram is just way too high. In four of his past five games, he has had under five receptions, including a game against the Chiefs. Additionally, in the past year, Kansas City has been one of the better teams in the NFL at defending the TE position. In fantasy football, PPR formats they are giving up the seventh fewest fantasy points to the position. Also, in two of their last three game, opposing TE1s have had under five receptions against them.

RJ Harvey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although coming off a week where he had fewer rushing yards than his Thursday night prop set at 55.5 yards, RJ Harvey should be poised to hit the over on it on Christmas. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had seven carries for 50 yards. The game script called for a heavy dose of the pass, due to the Broncos trailing. In this matchup against the Chiefs, with the Broncos as -13.5 point favorites on FanDuel, this should call for more runs for Harvey. In his two games before week 16, he had 19 and 17 carries and had over 55.5 rushing yards.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI