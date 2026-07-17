Bobby Witt Jr. and 3 Other MLB Props for Underdog Fantasy on Friday 7/17/26

-Dodgers visit Yankee Stadium for the first time since the 2024 World Series

-Munetaka Murakami and the White Sox face Kazuma Okamoto and the Blue Jays

-Red Sox play a doubleheader in Boston and look to win their 10th straight game



Baseball is back in full swing! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RfqygoEUZ1 — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2026

There is a full schedule of MLB action for Friday, July 17, 2026. Expect players to pick up the pace as we officially begin the second half of the season. Here are four player props for tonight's games.

Chase DeLauter (Guardians) 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Swinging a red-hot bat, Chase DeLauter is tearing through the month of July, batting .326 with 15 hits, 9 RBIs, and 4 home runs. He continues to drive the ball with authority, smacking three home runs in his last five games alone. DeLauter has rapidly emerged as a stable middle-of-the-order run producer, leading the Guardians in RBIs and capitalizing on constant run-scoring opportunities.

Jared Jones, a right-hander with elite quality stuff, will be on the mound for the Pirates. When he is locating his fastball and slider, he is highly effective at generating swings and misses. If Jones is highly efficient, DeLauter may only see three or four plate appearances, leaving a razor-thin margin for error.

DeLauter's current scorching-hot streak gives him a distinct matchup advantage against the right-handed Jones. Lean toward taking the over on DeLauter's player prop.

Ben Rice (Yankees) 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

If you are looking to target a sizzling-hot bat, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is your top choice. Over his last 10 games, Rice has posted an incredible 1.324 OPS and has proven to be a legitimate power threat, boasting 29 home runs on the season. Entering today's contest on an eight-game hitting streak, Rice has an excellent opportunity to extend his run.

Ben Rice in July



14-39

6 HR (2nd in MLB)

14 RBI (2nd in MLB)

.359 AVG (T-8th in MLB)

.479 OBP (5th in MLB)

1.351 OPS (2nd in MLB)#RepBX pic.twitter.com/Z0XjT37X2i — PaceBall (@paceball__) July 14, 2026

Roki Sasaki is the projected starter for the LA Dodgers, and he has yet to solve Major League hitters. He has struggled early this season as he has surrendered a high 12.8% barrel rate and posted a dismal 8.61 ERA over his last five starts. This plays directly into Rice's strengths as a left-handed power hitter. Playing in Yankee Stadium, where the short porch in right field is only 314 feet away, Rice is primed to exploit this matchup. Cash in with ease and take the over.

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) 9.5 Fantasy Points

While a 9.5-fantasy-point threshold is a steep mountain to climb for most MLB players, Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the rare, elite talents capable of clearing it regularly. Witt Jr. contributes across the board with an incredible blend of power and speed, making him one of baseball's safest and most explosive fantasy assets. He remains among the league leaders in stolen bases, carrying an outstanding 85.7% success rate on the year.

If Witt Jr. gets on base via a walk or a single, a stolen base is nearly guaranteed. If Luis Campusano gets the start behind the plate for San Diego, Witt Jr.'s base-stealing upside skyrockets against the subpar 29% caught-stealing rate of the Padres' catcher.

The @Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. has 100 hits, 30 stolen bases and 13 home runs this season.



The only other AL players to reach those marks prior to the All-Star break are the Rays’ Carl Crawford (2006) and Yankees’ Rickey Henderson (1986). pic.twitter.com/t2nsYZpv98 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 10, 2026

Witt Jr. has historically struggled against Padres projected starter Micheal King, going just 2-for-7 in his career head-to-head matchups. As tempting as the over always is with Witt Jr., King's containment ability suggests Witt Jr. will fall just a few points short of his line. Take the under.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Coming off a stellar first half, Pete Crow-Armstrong looks to sustain his MVP-caliber season with a strong start to the second half as the Cubs host the Minnesota Twins at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

At home, PCA is batting roughly .290 with 21 home runs and an outstanding .942 OPS. While a home run from the explosive young star automatically cashes this prop, his elite speed remains a valuable asset. His ability to stretch singles into doubles and put himself in scoring position consistently creates extra opportunities to clear his line.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads MLB position players with 6.0 fWAR at the All-Star break.



He’s continued to defend at an elite level while making massive strides at the plate.



Here are the three biggest developments in his game this season, in my opinion 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yO8I6WqJIb — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) July 16, 2026

Batting at the top of the order gives PCA a large volume advantage. In 38 games in the Cubs' leadoff spot, PCA is hitting a ridiculous .376 with 14 home runs. In his final 10 games heading into the All-Star break, he went an incredibly hot 8-for-10 at clearing this exact prop.

This will be the first time projected starting pitcher Bailey Ober will face PCA. Ober is a fly-ball pitcher carrying a 4.40 ERA. His pitching profile gives the powerful PCA a prime opportunity to either spark a multi-hit game or launch one deep into the Wrigley Field bleachers. As long as Cubs manager Craig Counsell keeps him locked into the leadoff spot, PCA is in a great position to stay hot. Take the over on his player prop.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.