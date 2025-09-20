Jordan Mason, DK Metcalf Break Out, Plus 3 More Fantasy Bold Predictions In Week 3
Week 3 is here, and it's time for some hot takes. This isn't the time to play it safe and be conservative. This is the time to go all out and be bold. These are our top bold predictions for Week 3.
1. Jordan Mason Leads The League In Rushing
This week, the Minnesota Vikings running back will lead every player in rushing yards. With Aaron Jones landing on injured reserve, Mason should see massive volume. Combine that with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the sky is the limit for Mason this week.
The biggest hurdle for him to accomplish this will be Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson going up against the Carolina Panthers, but we believe that Mason will get the job done this weekend.
2. DK Metcalf Is WR1
The New England Patriots have been extremely susceptible to the big play this season. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins were able to pick up huge chunk plays, throwing the ball with regularity against them. This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will do the same thing, and it's Metcalf who will be making the big plays. This week, he will top 150 yards and score multiple touchdowns. That will be enough to make him the WR1 overall in fantasy football.
3. Rome Odunze Finishes In The Top Five
Odunze is set up perfectly to absolutely torch the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. His playstyle and increasing role in the Chicago Bears' offense make him a prime candidate to be one of the top wide receivers for the week. We will take it a step further and say that he will finish as a top-five wide receiver overall this week. It would be a shock if this game isn't a shootout. That will leave Odunze to carry the Bears' offense.
4. Deebo Samuel Is a WR1
Samuel has been the top wide receiver for the Washington Commanders so far this season. He has caught 14 of 18 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 19-yard TD run. Terry McLaurin has caught just seven of 13 targets for 75 scoreless yards.
That trend will continue this week. That's because it looks like Jayden Daniels is going to miss this game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to injury. That will leave backup quarterback Marcus Mariota under center. That will benefit Samuel, whose playing style better fits Mariota's skill set than the rest of the WR corps. While Mariota isn't good, he should still be able to produce a WR1 against the Raiders' defense, and Samuel will be that WR1.
5. Ja'Tavion Sanders Is a Top Five Tight End
Sanders is a player that I was bullish on this offseason, and we got a glimpse at his potential upside last week. In Week 2, he caught seven of nine targets for 54 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. This week, he has a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and will take that next step and have his breakout game. That will be enough to make him a top-five tight end on the week.