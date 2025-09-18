Fantasy Sports

NFL Week 3 WR/CB Matchups: Brian Thomas Jr is Locked Down, Rome Odunze Breaks Out

See which Fantasy Football players project high, and low-leverage WR/CB matchups. Who to Start/Sit in NFL Week 3.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

I presume that you have come here to find out what receivers of yours share a favorable Week 3 matchup. Will you expose your opponent this week, or will you need to check your bench? Well, you have come to the right place because here, I will highlight the best and worst WR/CB matchups of the week. I will make clear that any moderate, unclear matchups will not be featured in this article, but that means that your receiver is not going to be left for dead, therefore being a safe start candidate.

HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB WEEK 3 MATCHUPS

Tetairoa McMillan vs AJ Terrell-Less Falcons Secondary

The elite shadow corner is going to be out this week injured, leaving Dee Alford to fill in. Niether Alford or Mike Hughes should score you. McMillan has a massive target share to start the year, and should have the opportunity to breakout.

Justin Jefferson vs Bengals Secondary

The Bengals defense has actually played quite solid thus far this season. Even by letting up 27 Points to the Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr had been subdued in that game. They may have an answer for Jefferson, but I do not believe Dax Hill or DJ Turner are on the level to stop Jefferson. Carson Wentz plays, and I am not worried. This may even bump Jefferson as Wentz should go hot-routes and easy plays all game long.

Ja'Marr Chase vs Vikings Secondary

The Vikings defense was meant to be good this year, but that has not quite happened. They have graded out towards the bottom of NFL units. Despite allowing 153 Passing Yards per Game, this tells me that they have been playing a shell defense. That will not work on Ja'Marr Chase, I guarantee it.

Rome Odunze vs Trevon Diggs/Cowboys Secondary

The Cowboys have allowed the 3rd most yards to opposing receivers in 2025. Without Micah Parsons, this defense is just not very good. On the other hand, Rome Odunze is having a monster year thus far, with 3 total touchdowns on 165 yards.

CeeDee Lamb vs Bears Secondary

The Bears-Cowboys is my shootout of the week. The Bears have absolutely no one noteworthy in their secondary. Between bad defense, explosive play ability, and pass-script, Lamb can honestly go for 200 yards and I would not be surprised in the slightest.

Malik Nabers vs Chiefs Secondary

I have seen enough to know that Nabers is matchup-proof. After the Week 2 that Wilson and Nabers had, I expect confidence to be sky-high leading into a home field Sunday Night Football matchup. I do not think that Trent McDuffie can shutdown Malik Nabers. As an added bonus, the Giants are not expected to win thus meaning they will trail, and enter a pass-script.

LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB WEEK 3 MATCHUPS

Mike Evans vs Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner has been a controversial corner in the NFL. Some people think he is overrated, while he rates as a top-five cornerback in football. My analysis is simply that he is rangey, but not physical. He can be exposed in space with his tackling, and with speed. Mike Evans does not fit that script and so I like Sauce to lock down Evans in Week 3. If Emeka Egbuka is out, the Jets may catch a break towards a potential upset with Tyrod Taylor. This is a longshot.

Drake London vs Jaycee Horn

We have a tremendous amount of premier receivers versus lockdown corners this week. Jaycee Horn and Drake London are two young, upcoming elite weapons on their respective positions. This is a battle to watch that may not appear on NFL RedZone.

Brian Thomas Jr vs Derek Stingley

Stingley played much better in Week 2 against Mike Evans. As good as Evans is, he still had 5 Catches for 56 Yards, but no touchdowns or explosive plays in the process. Thomas Jr has 5 Catches in two games and was shutdown by Jaycee Horn to 1 Catch, 7 Yards. He is a vertical threat, easily taken away by a shutdown corner.

Kayshon Boutte/Stefon Diggs vs Jalen Ramsey/Darius Slay

Boutte has been a draft steal through two weeks. He is a former Top-10 receiving recruit, and it is showing. That being said, Jalen Ramsey may put the hands full of Boutte and Diggs this week. The Steelers rank 25th against the pass this season, but the law of averages will turn that around. They are not that bad, in fact, not even close to that bad. If they remain ranked this poorly, I would be baffled and I would blame the defensive coordinator.

Quentin Johnston vs Patrick Sutrain II

Johnston has three touchdowns this year, surely no one saw this coming. Do not expect a fourth against the consensus number one cornerback in football.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em