NFL Week 3 WR/CB Matchups: Brian Thomas Jr is Locked Down, Rome Odunze Breaks Out
I presume that you have come here to find out what receivers of yours share a favorable Week 3 matchup. Will you expose your opponent this week, or will you need to check your bench? Well, you have come to the right place because here, I will highlight the best and worst WR/CB matchups of the week. I will make clear that any moderate, unclear matchups will not be featured in this article, but that means that your receiver is not going to be left for dead, therefore being a safe start candidate.
HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB WEEK 3 MATCHUPS
Tetairoa McMillan vs AJ Terrell-Less Falcons Secondary
The elite shadow corner is going to be out this week injured, leaving Dee Alford to fill in. Niether Alford or Mike Hughes should score you. McMillan has a massive target share to start the year, and should have the opportunity to breakout.
Justin Jefferson vs Bengals Secondary
The Bengals defense has actually played quite solid thus far this season. Even by letting up 27 Points to the Jaguars, Brian Thomas Jr had been subdued in that game. They may have an answer for Jefferson, but I do not believe Dax Hill or DJ Turner are on the level to stop Jefferson. Carson Wentz plays, and I am not worried. This may even bump Jefferson as Wentz should go hot-routes and easy plays all game long.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Vikings Secondary
The Vikings defense was meant to be good this year, but that has not quite happened. They have graded out towards the bottom of NFL units. Despite allowing 153 Passing Yards per Game, this tells me that they have been playing a shell defense. That will not work on Ja'Marr Chase, I guarantee it.
Rome Odunze vs Trevon Diggs/Cowboys Secondary
The Cowboys have allowed the 3rd most yards to opposing receivers in 2025. Without Micah Parsons, this defense is just not very good. On the other hand, Rome Odunze is having a monster year thus far, with 3 total touchdowns on 165 yards.
CeeDee Lamb vs Bears Secondary
The Bears-Cowboys is my shootout of the week. The Bears have absolutely no one noteworthy in their secondary. Between bad defense, explosive play ability, and pass-script, Lamb can honestly go for 200 yards and I would not be surprised in the slightest.
Malik Nabers vs Chiefs Secondary
I have seen enough to know that Nabers is matchup-proof. After the Week 2 that Wilson and Nabers had, I expect confidence to be sky-high leading into a home field Sunday Night Football matchup. I do not think that Trent McDuffie can shutdown Malik Nabers. As an added bonus, the Giants are not expected to win thus meaning they will trail, and enter a pass-script.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB WEEK 3 MATCHUPS
Mike Evans vs Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner has been a controversial corner in the NFL. Some people think he is overrated, while he rates as a top-five cornerback in football. My analysis is simply that he is rangey, but not physical. He can be exposed in space with his tackling, and with speed. Mike Evans does not fit that script and so I like Sauce to lock down Evans in Week 3. If Emeka Egbuka is out, the Jets may catch a break towards a potential upset with Tyrod Taylor. This is a longshot.
Drake London vs Jaycee Horn
We have a tremendous amount of premier receivers versus lockdown corners this week. Jaycee Horn and Drake London are two young, upcoming elite weapons on their respective positions. This is a battle to watch that may not appear on NFL RedZone.
Brian Thomas Jr vs Derek Stingley
Stingley played much better in Week 2 against Mike Evans. As good as Evans is, he still had 5 Catches for 56 Yards, but no touchdowns or explosive plays in the process. Thomas Jr has 5 Catches in two games and was shutdown by Jaycee Horn to 1 Catch, 7 Yards. He is a vertical threat, easily taken away by a shutdown corner.
Kayshon Boutte/Stefon Diggs vs Jalen Ramsey/Darius Slay
Boutte has been a draft steal through two weeks. He is a former Top-10 receiving recruit, and it is showing. That being said, Jalen Ramsey may put the hands full of Boutte and Diggs this week. The Steelers rank 25th against the pass this season, but the law of averages will turn that around. They are not that bad, in fact, not even close to that bad. If they remain ranked this poorly, I would be baffled and I would blame the defensive coordinator.
Quentin Johnston vs Patrick Sutrain II
Johnston has three touchdowns this year, surely no one saw this coming. Do not expect a fourth against the consensus number one cornerback in football.