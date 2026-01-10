Brandon Miller and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks to Deliver Us Gold (January 10th)

The weekend has arrived and we smile at the sizeable glory of it all. We have playoff football for three days straight and we also will have full slates of premier NBA matchups. This is the time of year when the NBA gears up and teams take shape ahead of the All-Star Break. Tonight, we keep our focus on the NBA with a five-game main slate, starting at 7:00 PM. These are our five best-plays for NBA DFS.

TJ McConnell, PG (IND) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

start your day with 5 minutes of TJ McConnell inbound steals pic.twitter.com/DVqiQ7kRtd — AKRiley (@AKRileyy5) January 9, 2026

We look to take advantage here with the current back injury of Andrew Nembhard. He was out in their last game and this boosted McConnell to contest-winning output. McConnell played 27 Minutes and scored 23 Points with 4 Rebounds and 8 Assists against the Charlotte Hornets.

Tonight, Nembhard is listed as questionable. We expect that he will either be out, or playing with limited minutes. This will project the hot-hand of McConnell to play no less than (25) Minutes, barring any unexpected game script of blowout happenings. McConnell is 2nd on the Pacers in Usage Rate (24.3%) and 1st in Assist Rate (26.5%). The Heat are also 25th versus Points Guards.

Brandon Miller, SF/SG (CHA) — $7,500 (FanDuel) | $7,000 (DraftKings)

Brandon Miller was just ejected after getting a second technical foul... pic.twitter.com/TOKpzK1wlo — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 9, 2026

Miller had a hot-hand on Thursday up until he opened the 2nd half with an ejection. Miller was pacing for near-40 fantasy points, marking him as win in our books as a must-start. He is back tonight and will have no repercussions. The matchup is just as great as it stood on Thursday so we will run it back.

The Hornets will take on the Jazz, who rank 29th versus Shooting Guards and 22nd versus Small Forwards. Miller is 2nd on the Hornets in Usage Rate (28.0%) and 3rd in Percentage of 3-Pointers Made (27.4%). The Jazz are also 2nd in Pace of Play, which should only boost the volume of offensive for Miller and the Hornets.

We also love to chase players with proven high-upside. Miller has 40+ fantasy points in three of his last six games.

Klay Thompson, SF/SG (DAL) — $4,000 (FanDuel) | $4,000 (DraftKings)

I am quite a bit surprised that Thompson is this underpriced again. He should play a key 6th man role in this game. The Mavericks are without both PJ Washington and Brandon Williams. As for Naji Marshall and Max Christie, they stand lower in both Usage Rates and really, any effective statistics. Thompson is the much higher-caliber player at his best, and he should so more work tonight, likely exceeding (25) Minutes.

Back on Thursday, Thompson played (28) Minutes. In that time, he carded 23 Points, 3 Rebounds, and 5 Assists. He may about 7x of salary in that game. As to tonight's game, the Mavericks play the Bulls who rank 23rd versus Small Forwards, 24th in Defensive Efficiency, and 17th in 3-Point Make Percentage Allowed.

Kyle Filipowski, PF/C (UTA) — $5,300 (FanDuel) | $6,100 (DraftKings)

You know what they say — Next Man Up. That is what Filipowski will be tonight. Lauri Markkanen will be out tonight and that will put Filipowski into an elevated role.

Filipowski is averaging just under (22) Minutes per Game. Tonight, we expect Filipowski to play >25 Minutes. To meet at least 5x of his salary, we need at least (10) Points an (6) Rebounds. This should be very attainable, especially as the Hornets are 27th versus Power Forwards and 26th versus Centers.

Over his last five games over 25+ Minutes, Filipowski has scored at least (38) fantasy points three times. He has only once failed to put up (20) fantasy points.

Nikola Vucevic, C (CHI) — $7,800 (FanDuel) | $7,900 (DraftKings)

We had Vucevic on our must-play list the other night but, unfortunately, the Bulls-Heat game became postponed due to leakage in the arena. That bodes well for Vucevic tonight as he is now 3-days rested. He will also face the Mavericks who rate 29th versus Centers.

Vucevic is 4th on the Bulls in Usage Rate (21.3%) and 2nd in Rebound Rate (32.2%). With Jalen Smith listed as questionable with a concussion, it seems like he won't play and that will only help Vucevic play to even higher output in this Bulls frontcourt. To hit 5x of salary, we need (38) Points, or so. Vucevic has 44+ in his last three games.

