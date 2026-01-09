Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Postponed Due to ... Weather?

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat officially had their game postponed by the NBA on Thursday night.

While preparing for tip-off at the United Center, players had trouble gaining traction on the court. Slippery conditions due to condensation forced officials to halt the start of the game. The NBA eventually released a statement deeming the court "unplayable."

Players felt like something was wrong with the floor even during their closed walkthrough earlier in the day. Then, conditions apparently worsened, specifically once fans arrived and doors were opened, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

What was supposed to be a brief delay turned into 30 minutes ... then an hour ... then an hour and a half. Throughout the delay, players on both teams could be seen mingling with one another and trying to stay warm. As the clock kept ticking, however, pure boredom seemed to take over both squads. Tyler Herro could be seen challenging Benny the Bull to a backward halfcourt shot contest. Meanwhile, Jevon Carter and Isaac Okoro started a friendly game of horse.

The two teams eventually retreated to their respective locker rooms, only to come out again around 8:30 p.m. CT. They would head back to the locker room 15 minutes later after some more mingling. The game was initially scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and was officially postponed at 8:53 p.m. CT.

Chicago Bulls Shockingly Postpone Game

Jan 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) take backward half court shots as the game against the Miami Heat is delayed because of condensation on the court due to humidity and rain at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Why was the United Center court experiencing such bizarre conditions? Chicago has had warmer-than-typical temperatures throughout the day, reaching 50+ degrees. There was also heavy rain throughout the evening. With an ice rink placed below the hardwood, condensation continued to build up.

Numerous staffers could be seen repeatedly wiping down the floor, and the United Center attempted to turn on the A/C to help stabilize things, per the Chicago Sports Network broadcast. However, the floor remained a clear issue, with K.C. Johnson sharing that players described the feel as "butter" and "grease."

All things considered, once the delay reached over an hour and a half, it sure felt like the league was destined to postpone the game. It felt unlikely that there would be enough time to solve the problem and have players ramp back up. Likewise, one has to imagine there would be some apprehension by the players about going at full speed.

Oddly enough, this is not the first time we have seen this issue arise. The 76ers and Kings experienced the same issue back in 2016 during a game in Philadelphia. The Xfinity Mobile Arena also has an ice rink under the court, and the condensation forced a postponement. Portland and Minnesota had the same issue one season later.

The make-up game for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat is currently unknown. Nonetheless, the two sides will have to mutually agree upon a date that fits into both of their schedules before the end of the regular season. Chicago's next game is set for Saturday night at the United Center against the Dallas Mavericks. Miami also plays on Saturday in Indiana.