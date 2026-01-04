Some NFL backups will leave their mark in Week 18 of the regular season, earning notable volume, while some starters could be limited due to injuries or rest. The final week of the season frequently features a plethora of breakout stars who have been reserved to limited roles throughout the season. This could help a number of deep sleepers around the league emerge and help fantasy football managers to a big week in DFS lineups.

Playoff contenders such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are slated to rest some of their best players, paving the way for fan-favorite second-string players and other well-known backups who could make excellent sleeper picks for Week 18. Here are five sleeper Flex options for DFS lineups on Sunday:

Ronnie Rivers - Los Angeles Rams

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) and running back Ronnie Rivers (20) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are coming into their Week 18 clash against the Arizona Cardinals with several notable injuries among the backfield group. The Rams’ two leading backs, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, are coming into Sunday with questionable designations on the injury report and could be limited with the team’s ticket to the playoffs already punched. RB3 Ronnie Rivers, now in his fourth season in Los Angeles, is slated to see expanded volume compared to previous weeks, coming into the game with nine carries for 46 yards on the season thus far. Rivers could emerge as the team’s leading rusher in Week 18, with Corum and Williams dealing with issues coming into the week.

Will Shipley - Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In his second season, Will Shipley has begun carving out an expanded role on special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles, but could see a plethora of volume at his primary position for the first time this season. Philadelphia is slated to rest its two top backfield contributors in Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, paving the way for Shipley to break out alongside fellow backup back Tank Bigsby. The Eagles’ backfield will see plenty of looks with Tanner McKee under center against the Washington Commanders, presenting possibility for a breakout effort from Shipley, who is one of my favorite deep-sleeper picks of the week.

Jaret Patterson - Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Like their in-town counterpart, the Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a plethora of injuries to their backfield coming into Week 18. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is slated to miss the Chargers’ matchup against the Denver Broncos to rest up for the playoffs, while Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins check into the week with questionable tags on the injury report. With uncertain status regarding the team’s two remaining lead backs, the road to an expanded role could be paved for RB4, Jaret Patterson. Patterson will likely see plenty of volume in Week 18, considering the nagging issues among Vidal and Haskins, and will look to make the most of his touches against a stout Denver Broncos defense that’s playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Brashard Smith - Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be limited offensively due to a myriad of injuries among the unit. Kansas City will be down both of its top two quarterbacks, starting running back and top wideout for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s injuries will leave the backfield duties up to veteran Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. The rookie back has noticed gradual expansion in his role throughout the season, emerging as the backfield’s top receiving threat at points of the year. Smith is coming off a notable performance in Week 17 that saw him find the end zone for the first time in his career. The SMU product will look to build on such an effort in an expanded role in Week 18.

Ray Davis - Buffalo Bills

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Unlike some other teams, the Buffalo Bills are still playing for postseason seeding in Week 18 and will suit up some of their best players. James Cook is expected to play against the New York Jets, but will likely be limited to save his legs for a potential playoff run, which will open the door for some of Buffalo’s other backs down the stretch of the contest. While Ty Johnson would likely emerge as the lead back behind Cook, Ray Davis’ efficiency could help him play his way into expanded volume in Week 18. The second-year back has been limited after posting over 600 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 2024, but will have the opportunity to finish his sophomore campaign strong.

