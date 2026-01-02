Week 18 NFL Injury Report: Lamar Jackson Back, Omarion Hampton Sidelined, Plus More

It's the final week of the fantasy football season for some, and this weekend is going to be a crazy one with all the players who will be resting. Fantasy owners will have to find a way to fill out their lineups by getting creative. However, before you set your fantasy lineups, you'll need all the latest injury updates. This is the final fantasy football injury report for Week 18.

Week 18 Quarterback Injury Report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson says that he will return this week in a must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North crown. This is great news for all of his weapons.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen has been sidelined this week with a foot injury, and it doesn't sound like he's going to play. This is more than likely just an overabundance of caution. Assuming he doesn't play, Mitch Trubisky will get the start. He's a downgrade for the Bills' weapons.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love has cleared concussion protocol, but will sit in favor of Clayton Tune with the Packers resting their key starters.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota has been ruled out for Week 18, and Josh Johnson will get another start. He is a downgrade for all the weapons in Washington.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith has been ruled out for Week 18 with an ankle injury. Kenny Pickett is the next man up and is a downgrade for the Raiders' weapons.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy finished the week with a full practice and is set to start for the Vikings this week. He's better than Max Brosmer, but that's not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Week 18 Running Back Injury Report

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane is doubtful to play in the Dolphins' final game due to a shoulder injury. This is a brutal blow for fantasy owners, but Jaylen Wright is likely the next man up.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs is not on the injury report, but also isn't expected to play or, at the very least, will be extremely limited.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton has been ruled out for Week 18 due to what they are calling an ankle injury. Kimani Vidal is also questionable with a neck injury.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall is questionable for Week 18 with a knee injury. Khalil Herbert would be the next man up if he can't play with Isaiah Davis being ruled out with a concussion.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Williams has been ruled out, as has Malik Davis. Jaydon Blue is expected to serve as a near bell-cow back this week.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones has been ruled out with a hip injury for Week 18. Jordan Mason could be in for a hefty workload.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Williams is questionable this week with an ankle injury, but is expected to be active. How much he plays is another question. Blake Corum looks to be on the wrong side of questionable with an ankle injury of his own.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara has once again been ruled out with a knee injury, and his season is over. Audric Estime is expected to get the start.

Week 18 Wide Receiver Injury Report

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the Dallas Cowboys game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is questionable for Week 18 with knee and ankle injuries. Head coach Dan Campbell believes St. Brown is likely to play.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Doctors discovered that Olave is dealing with a blood clot and has been ruled out for Week 18.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Robinson will not play this week due to a rib injury. He would have been a great option if he had suited up against the Cowboys.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze once again looks to be on the wrong side of questionable for Week 18. He is dealing with a foot injury, which will likely hold him out until the playoffs.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle is listed as questionable for Week 18 with a rib injury. He could end up being a game-time decision.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams is not expected to return this week from his hamstring injury. Even if he was healthy enough to play, the Rams probably wouldn't risk it.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London is questionable once again this week, but is expected to play.

Week 18 Tight End Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is listed as questionable for Week 18 and looks to be truly questionable, whether that be due to injury or caution. If he can't play, Jake Tonges is the next man up.

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Neither Fannin nor David Njoku will play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Waller has been put on injured reserve due to a groin injury, and Greg Dulcich will step into an expanded role.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts is listed as questionable for this weekend's game but is expected to be able to play.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid is questionable for Week 18. If he doesn't play, Dawson Knox would be in for an expanded role.

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Johnson has been ruled out with an illness.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: