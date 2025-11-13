Breece Hall, TreVeyon Henderson, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Patriots vs. Jets
Week 11 of the NFL will start with a matchup between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
Breece Hall Over 14.5 Receiving Yards
New York Jets RB Breece Hall should be in for another solid outing in week 11. He was leaned on in the Jets' week 10 game. He accounted for over 70% of the team’s offensive yards, logging 125 scrimmage yards with 42 of them coming from receiving. New England has a below-average pass defense, allowing the 12th most passing yards per game. Hall should be able to capitalize on this and cover the over on his 14.5 receiving yard prop total for Thursday night, just as he did in week 10. He did not cover it in the two games before week 10, but he was close to doing so. In both games, he had 14 receiving yards.
TreVeyon Henderson Under 79.5 Rush Yards
TreVeyon Henderson is coming off his best game of the year, logging 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will have a window of opportunity to tack on another big outing with another RB for the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson, out for Thursday night. However, even with Stevenson out, Henderson’s Thursday night rush total set at 79.5 yards feels too large a total to cover.
The Jets this year are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game. Over their last four contests, though, they have held opposing RB1s under Henderson’s Thursday night rushing prop set at 79.5 rushing yards. It is definitely smart to take the under on his total on Thursday night.
Kyle Williams Over 20.5 Receiving Yards
With WR Kayshon Boutte ruled out of Thursday night’s game officially, WR Kyle Williams will have an increased role once again in week 11 for the Patriots. Last week, when Boutte also did not play, Williams logged his highest snap count percentage of the season, playing in 56% of snaps. Before week nine, he did not play in over 30% of snaps in a game. With his increased playing time, his over on receiving yards on Thursday is a good prop to take.
Justin Fields Over 136.5 Pass Yards
This prop is just too low. Yes, Justin Fields' performance last week, where he threw for only 54 yards, makes this prop discouraging, but the over is the right play to take and a good one at that. The Patriots are again allowing the 12th most passing yards per game. Every quarterback they have faced this season has covered Fields' passing yard total set at 136.5, most of them with plenty of room to spare. Fields should bounce back in this spot and hit this over without any issue.
Mason Taylor Over 33.5 Receiving Yards
With Garrett Wilson out, the TE for the Jets, Mason Taylor, will be counted on even more for New York's passing game on Thursday night. The Patriots have allowed opposing TE1s over Taylor’s Thursday night receiving yard total in each of their past three games. Taylor, with an increased role, should be able to log 34 or more receiving yards against New England.