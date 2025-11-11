Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: TreVeyon Henderson vs. Breece Hall
Entering week 11 of the NFL season, the New York Jets and New England Patriots will open things up, as they face off on Thursday night. This brings an intriguing RB battle to the table between Jets RB Breece Hall and Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two RBs in fantasy football this week.
Breece Hall
Trade speculation was at an all-time high with the deadline passing last week. The New York Jets were big sellers in this, and despite RB Breece Hall being heavily speculated to be dealt, the deadline passed, and Hall is still a Jet. In his first game after all of this speculation, his play did not drop off whatsoever. In week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, he had 125 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He was the only bright spot for the Jets' offense on the day, as he accounted for 74% of their yards on offense.
Going into week 11, Hall has a tough matchup upon initial outlook. The New England Patriots, Hall’s week 11 opponent, are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. They are also allowing the fourth fewest fantasy points per game in PPR fantasy formats to the RB position.
TreVeyon Henderson
It eventually happened. It may be week 11, but rookie RB for the Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson, got real volume, and it led to a large total of fantasy points. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he logged 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. This rushing yard total included two runs of 55 yards or more, which resulted in both of Henderson’s TDs on the day. Going into week 11, Henderson will have a better matchup compared to the one he had in week 10.
The New York Jets, on the season, are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. They are giving up the 15th fewest PPR fantasy points to the RB position per game this year. Another factor fantasy managers will have to monitor in regards to Henderson in fantasy is the availability of Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson. He has missed the Patriots’ last two games, but is trending to coming back. Stevenson was a limited participant in practice on Monday, ahead of their game on Thursday night. If he is back in action, this definitely will put some sort of cap on what Henderson can do in fantasy football in week 11.
Final Verdict
In regard to who should start and who should sit between Henderson and Hall, Henderson should be a sit and Hall should be a start. The main reason is that Hall has gotten a consistent workload throughout the season, and Henderson’s meaningful workload has only come recently. It is great to see his carry total amp up in the past two weeks, getting 14 carries in each week, but that could likely just be a direct reflection of Stevenson’s absence. It is far safer in this case to start Hall over Henderson, and wait to see if Henderson can string together another promising performance before he can be deemed a somewhat confident start in fantasy.