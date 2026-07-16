Bryce Harper and 3 Other MLB Props for Underdog Fantasy on Thursday 7/16/26

Fresh off the MLB All-Star break, players will be highly motivated to jumpstart the second half with hot starts. For sports bettors, this fresh slate offers premium value in the player prop market. Keep an eye on these four Underdog Fantasy Props when the Phillies take on their divisional rival NY Mets at 7:10 pm ET.

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Schwarber remains one of baseball's premier power threats, currently leading the majors with 32 home runs. When backing his hitting props, his ability to clear the fence with a single swing provides instant cash-out potential. Schwarber is averaging a home run every 13.12 at-bats and Phillies manager Rob Thomson consistently utilizes him in the lead-off spot. Batting at the top of the lineup maximizes his plate appearances, giving him an extra opportunity or two to clear his daily prop.

Over his last five games, Schwarber is hitting .250 with 5 hits, 2 RBIs, and a home run. He will face young Mets righty Christian Scott. While Scott boasts quality stuff, he has shown vulnerability to making mistakes in the strike zone. Schwarber thrives on fastballs left over the plate and excels at punishing elevated pitches.

Their history is brief as Schwarber is 0-for-2 against Scott with a flyout and a strikeout. Given the high plate-appearance floor and Scott's vulnerability to the long ball, backing Schwarber's over, especially on total bases or home run props, carries immense upside. Take the over.

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies) 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Unlike players who rely strictly on hits, Harper consistently impacts the game across multiple categories. He bats directly behind Schwarber, who ranks in the top 25 in MLB with a stellar .367 OBP, and Schwarber's elite walk-drawing ability translates to frequent RBI opportunities for Harper. If Schwarber gets on base early, there is a high probability Harper will drive him in.

Harper is currently batting .317 with runners in scoring position (RISP), proving he is a reliable bet to capitalize on traffic. Scott has the pitch mix to miss bats when his command is sharp. However, if he decides to pitch around Harper with runners on base, it could limit Harper's ability to clear hitting-specific props. Harper has a strong start against Scott, batting .500 (1-for-2) with a home run.

NL home favorites vs. Mets last 19 games:



🔥 16-3 (84.21%)

📈 +12.34u (46.08% ROI)



🚨 Active on Phillies -130 vs. Mets pic.twitter.com/IAbzxELnvc — trendscenter (@trendscenterapp) July 16, 2026

Between his disciplined plate approach and power potential against a young starter, the over remains the preferred side for Harper. If you are concerned about him being pitched around, consider utilizing a combined hits + runs + RBIs prop to capture his multi-category value.

Juan Soto (New York Mets) 1.5 Total Bases

Soto is a premier power hitter with a proven track record against elite starting pitching. He faces Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who has struggled of late, carrying an elevated 5.75 ERA. Soto has a substantial history against Nola and has consistently had his number. In 45 career at-bats against the right-hander, Soto has posted a .267 batting average, 12 hits, 3 doubles and 5 home runs. He has also displayed elite discipline, drawing 17 walks, all while producing a massive .667 SLG and a 1.096 OPS.

While Soto's stats against Nola are eye-popping, his legendary strike-zone discipline makes him a prime candidate to be pitched around. Because walks don't count toward total bases, a walk-heavy game could derail a total bases prop. Even if Soto gets the best of Nola, the Phillies boast a deep bullpen, meaning he will likely face high-quality arms late in the game.

💣 Juan Soto against Aaron Nola this season:



2 At Bats

2 Home Runs



Find the best odds for another with @Playbook pic.twitter.com/r6nCJmzfzc — Playbook (@Playbook) July 16, 2026

Due to Nola and the Phillies likely pitching around Soto's bat, total bases is a risky play. Instead, target hits + runs + RBIs to cash in on his elite on-base skills and run-producing opportunities.

Bo Bichette (New York Mets) 5.5 Fantasy Points

Bichette's 5.5 fantasy-points prop is one of the most tempting targets on the board. As the shortstop looks to start the second half of the season with a bang, several key trends point to him easily clearing this low line.

Bichette enters this matchup as one of the hottest hitters in baseball, carrying momentum over from the past month. He has impressively raised his season OPS from .570 to .770 over a stellar 33-game stretch. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .294 with 10 hits, 5 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. With 27 multi-hit games under his belt, he ranks among the top 30 qualified MLB players in that category, proving his high floor every time he steps up to the plate.

The strongest case for the over lies in Bichette's career track record against Nola. In 13 career plate appearances, Bichette has dominated with a .308 batting average, a home run, and an impressive .923 OPS. If Bichette slots into the No. 3 spot in the lineup behind elite table-setters like Soto and Francisco Lindor, he will put immense pressure on Nola from the jump, especially if either of them reaches base ahead of him.

This matchup takes place in the hitter-friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park, which historically favors right-handed power. Between Nola's occasional struggles this season, Bichette's head-to-head dominance, and the favorable park factors, a 5.5-point threshold is simply too low for a hitter of his caliber. Take the 5.5 fantasy points for Bichette.

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