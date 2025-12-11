Bucky Irving, Kyle Pitts, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Buccaneers vs.Falcons

In week 15, the NFL will kick off with a Thursday Night game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Emeka Egbuka Over 6.5 Targets

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka’s reception total is at a bit of a discount due to WR1 for the Buccaneers, Mike Evans returning. Despite that, taking the over on Egbuka’s target total is a great play. In the year he has covered the over, on this total has 11 out of 13 games. With Evans being back, the WR1 will get his targets, but with him being on the field also brings forth another player that the Falcons will have to keep track of. Making the addition of Evans having the possibility of being positive in Egbuka covering the over on this target prop.

Kyle Pitts Over 5.5 Receptions

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts has logged back-to-back impressive outings. In these two games, he has a combined 13 receptions on 18 targets. This high volume should continue against Tampa Bay on Thursday with WR1 for the Falcons, Drake London still out. The Buccaneers this season also have a bad overall pass defense, as they are allowing the sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins Over 206.5 Passing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

QB for the Falcons, Kirk Cousins has only covered the over on his 206.5 passing yard total prop one time out of the six games he has played this season. However, with the Buccaneers' poor passing defense as mentioned above, he should hit the mark on Thursday. Tampa Bay, in their last nine games, have allowed seven opposing QBs to hit the over on Cousins’ passing prop. The two games it did not happen were both against the New Orleans Saints with rookie Tyler Shough as the starting signal caller.

Bucky Irving Under 61.5 Rushing Yards

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as New York Jets linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It is good to see second-year Bucs RB Bucky Irving back on the field after a long absence due to injury. But Irving’s prop of 61.5 rushing yards feels too high for him to hit the over. In his two games since being back, he has not hit the over on this total yet. He did play Atlanta this year back in week 1 and had his lowest rushing yard total of the five games he has played in 2025. He logged 14 carries for 37 rushing yards. On top of that, in three of Atlanta's last four games, they have held opposing RB1s under 61.5 rushing yards three times

Bijan Robinson Over 117.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This feels to be a game where RB1 for the Falcons, Bijan Robinson, should go off. Earlier this season in week 1, Atlanta played Tampa Bay. In the game, Robinson had 124 scrimmage yards, 24 rushing and 100 receiving. With Drake London being out, his usage should be sky high, especially in the pass game. In the year Robinson has hit the over on his Thursday night rush+rec yard line of 114.5 yards, in six out of 13 games.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI