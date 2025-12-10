Emeka Egbuka is a High-Risk, High-Reward Player for the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Emeka Egbuka is vastly underperforming in recent weeks. It has many Fantasy Football owners understandably angry. This is especially given his high Target Share. It leads many of us to wonder if Egbuka can be trusted as a high-output player in the Fantasy Football Playoffs? That is an issue that we will dissect today and we advise you whether or not to use Egbuka in your starting lineup.

2025 Stats: Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka has played all 13 Games this season. He has 109 Targets (27% Target Share), 54 Receptions (49% Catch Rate), 806 Yards, and 6 Touchdowns. Egbuka is the WR10 in Fantasy Football.

In recent weeks, Egbuka has struggled to play efficient football. Over his last three games, Egbuka has 26 Targets, 9 Receptions, and 89 Yards. This is highly inefficient football with a catch rate just slightly above 30%. He only has one game since Week 5 where he caught above 50% of his Targets.

Emeka Egbuka is posting a 25.5% Target Share



he’s on track to be just the sixth 1st Round Rookie Wide Receiver to ever hit 25%+



despite a down stretch, Egbuka’s upside is massive pic.twitter.com/Jat5os4qSL — DynastyIM (@dynasty_im) December 10, 2025

Why the Struggles?

Emeka Egbuka was WIDE OPEN for a 22-yard TD but he dropped it 😬 pic.twitter.com/vfGGYSCdJk — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 7, 2025

There honestly is not a great explanation for the struggles beyond the fact that Egbuka is not connecting with Baker Mayfield. Egbuka is the 6th worst Wide Receiver in Catch-Rate and he has the 3rd most drops among Wide Receivers (Jeudy, Thomas Jr.).

Over the first five weeks of the season, Egbuka had been on fire. He had 38 Targets, 25 Receptions, and 5 Touchdowns. It has been a drastic downslide since then. In fact, his first five weeks were so good that he still stands as a Top-10 Wide Receiver in Fantasy Football, but he is playing like a Flex option right.

The consensus is that he is in his head right now. There is no other explanation. It is seen with the drops. He gets open, but he does no capitalize, plain and simple. We can only hope that this changes.

Can You Trust Emeka Egbuka in the Fantasy Football Playoffs?

I am one that is more concerned on volume versus the drops. If he has the volume, he is usable. Egbuka is an NFL Wide Receiver and he should get better at his job. He was not drafted low, he was never viewed as a player lucky to be performing so well, so I will take the gamble and expect that Egbuka starts player better football.

Over his last four games, Egbuka is averaging (8.8) Targets per Game. If we extend back to his last seven games, Egbuka is still averaging (8.9) Targets per Game. He seems unaffected by the return of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He is the WR1. The law of averages will suggest that better days are ahead.

Consensus:

I would trust Egbuka in the playoffs as a high-upside item. He was drafted as a Flex with WR2 upside in your Fantasy Football drafts. That means that he is still not quite performing below expectation. It has been a long time since we drafted our team, but value is value. Egbuka does have WR1 upside, and he very well may attain it, regardless of his matchups.

