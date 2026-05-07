Cade Cunningham, And 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Game 2 Pistons vs. Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons will look to avoid falling behind 2-0 in a second-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Cade Cunningham Under 27.5 Points

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Star combo guard for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, should hit the under on his 27.5 points prop line for Thursday for a second consecutive game. Cunningham in game one went 6-19 from the field and had 23 points. Going back to the regular season, Cunningham also did not cover the over on his points prop for Thursday against the Cavaliers.

In three regular-season games against Cleveland, Cunningham had under 28 points in all three games. With this in mind, taking the under on his points prop makes the most sense regarding what side of his scoring prop to take.

James Harden Over 4.5 Rebounds

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) celebrates against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Despite the stigma that surrounds James Harden in the postseason, he has been playing well. One area that he has especially stepped up in for Cleveland is rebounding. In his last four games, he has logged five or more rebounds. This trend should continue on Thursday.

Against the Pistons in game one, Harden had eight rebounds in 35 minutes. In his last two regular-season games against them, he also had five or more rebounds. Harden is also averaging 37 MPG so far in the playoffs, which is higher than any MPG average he had in any month this regular season. With the slight boost in time, on the court this helps the odds of Harden logging five or more rebounds on Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell Under 3.5 Assists

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

So far in the playoffs, Donovan Mitchell has not been producing the same number of assists he was in the regular season. In the regular season, he was averaging 5.7 APG. So far through eight playoff games, he is averaging 3.0 APG. In his last six games, he has had fewer than four assists. This should continue on Thursday.

Mitchell, in two regular-season games against Detroit, also hit the under on his assists line for Thursday. He recorded two and three assists in these contests. The Pistons are also notably allowing the fewest APG in the NBA, 23.2.

Duncan Robinson Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wing for the Pistons, Duncan Robinson, feels likely to hit the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop for Thursday. In his last three games, he has hit the over on said prop. However, going back to the regular season, he struggled to cover the over on this prop against the Cavaliers. In all four regular-season games he played against them, he had under three makes from distance. Going based on just this, the under on Robinson’s prop despite his recent success is enough to warrant taking the under on his made 3-pointers prop on Thursday night.

Max Strus Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Wing for Cleveland, Max Strus, is coming off his best game of the playoffs so far in game one against Detroit. He scored 19 points, which included four made 3-pointers. Despite this, taking the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop is the correct play on Thursday.

Strus has covered the over on this prop in just three of the eight playoff games he has played in. He has also yet to have back-to-back games in the postseason where he has covered the over on this prop line.

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