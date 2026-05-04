Detroit Pistons Quotes and Notes: What Cade Cunningham Said Following Game 7 Win

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7, completing a 3-1 series comeback and advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the win, the Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, secured their first playoff series victory since 2008. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons, scoring 32 points and 12 assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.

Tobias Harris also had arguably the best performance of his career, scoring 30 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in a closeout Game 7. Here’s what Cunningham had to say following the Pistons Game 7 win over the Magic.

Coming Back From a 3-1 Deficit:

“I think we were pushed to the limit, and it made us really reflect on how we were playing what got us to this position and what made us win as many games as we won in the regular season, and it got us back to playing the basketball that we knew we were capable of.”

Tobias Harris Performance:

“He was huge. All series, he was just solid to rely on. Having just his professionalism throughout the season, but especially in the playoffs, he’s even raised his level of play on the court and off the court. His IQ about the game and things that he’s seeing and how we can be better and stuff, all that stuff means a lot to us, and that’s what he is. We’re lucky to have him. He was huge this game and a huge reason why we won this game.”

How the Series Challenged Him:

“Playoff basketball is a lot of fun in itself. It’s so intense, there’s so much on the line, but the Magic credit to them, they pushed us, they really made us take a look in the mirror. I think we’ve gotten a lot better from this series. I got a lot better, I learned a lot about myself, and learned a lot about the team. I think this series really is going to set us up for our next series, and I think we’ll be a lot better for it.”

What Makes Pistons Perform So Well Under Pressure:

“We are kind of cut from the same cloth as far as we feel like we’ve overcome a lot to get to where we are right now, and so we bond over that. We bond over being dawgs and working through any situation. I think being down made us bond over that again and brought us closer and tighter, made us lock in on the system that coaches put in place, and moving forward, we’ve got to continue to do that, continue to keep that level of play high, and continue to exceed it if we want to continue to win in the playoffs.”