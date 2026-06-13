Caitlin Clark and 4 Other WNBA Props for Underdog Fantasy on Saturday 6/13/26

We've got two national television games as the WNBA Commissioner's Cup rolls on Saturday night:

Four reasons to watch the W 🔥



We've got a packed night of Comm Cup games coming your way starting at 6pm/ET.



2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup | @coinbase pic.twitter.com/tOR5EXVgrA — WNBA (@WNBA) June 13, 2026

In the first contest, Caitlin Clark and the Fever visit the Connecticut Sun. Tonight's featured game on CBS sees the Minnesota Lynx visit A'ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

As usual, Underdog Fantasy has a full slate of projections like points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, and combination props available for tonight's action. Here are my five favorite targets on the platform.

Best WNBA Props for Underdog Fantasy on Saturday 6/13/26

Caitlin Clark Less Than 33.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

Like the men's side, the WNBA features some rebuilding squads at the bottom with very little hope of competing on a nightly basis. The 2-12 Connecticut Sun are one of them.

Connecticut isn't an extremely positive fantasy matchup despite the W's second-worst defensive rating (110.5 DRTG) because their -14.4 net rating (NRTG) can disrupt late workloads. The Sun are just a midpack team in pace (94.7), too.

Caitlin Clark averages 23.6 points, 9.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per 36 minutes, so where's the drama? It's precisely in that workload -- especially as she's managing a back injury that has reduced her minutes of late.

She had to log 40 in Thursday's overtime win against Chicago, so a blowout will severely risk playing time today. That has much more to do with why I'm taking "less than" rather than her ability to carve up the home squad.

Olivia Miles Lower Than 16.5 Points

Don't play a dreaded "buy-high" spot with Olivia Miles' props today. The rookie has crested this mark in five straight.

It just can't continue forever. Miles' 76.5% effective field goal rate (eFG%) is the best of any player in the month of June that has logged at least 30 minutes. The simple math of basketball is that the bubble will burst at some point.

A road matchup with Las Vegas is a decent spot to project it. Las Vegas' 105.5 DRTG is eighth-best in the league, and they've allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to guards (44.4 PPG).

Paige Bueckers More Than 5.5 Assists

Paige Bueckers finished Thursday's game against Phoenix without issue, implying hope that -- in conjunction with the fact that she's listed on Underdog -- her questionable listing with an ankle issue is no problem.

She was absolutely cooking against Phoenix, too. She dropped 31 points on 20 shots, which was a rare sight for a player 18th among qualified rotation players in assists per 36 minutes (6.4).

This came in conjunction with Arike Ogunbowale scoring just two points. It was an odd night for the Wings, but business as usual could resume opposite a Portland Fire squad allowing the third-most assists per game (21.8) to opponents.

Even with that stinker on Thursday, she's averaging 6.1 dimes over her last 10 contests. This projection being a true "more or less" pick is great value.

Sarah Ashlee Barker Less Than 1.5 Threes Made

On the Portland side of that same matchup, I'm fading Sarah Ashlee Barker's heater.

She's one of the WNBA's most prominent stories thus far. The guard was a 29.4% three-point shooter last year with L.A. -- and a total flier in the expansion draft. Barker has now cashed 12 of her last 30 from downtown.

I just don't think she can stay that hot as a 32.9% three-point shooter in college. Seasonal improvement can happen, but that's a rocketship compared to the WNBA median.

Defensively, the Wings funnel everything inside, allowing the second-fewest three-point attempts per game (20.3). This seems like the spot where the second-year player cools off.

Kahleah Copper More Than 8.5 Points in First Half

I wrote up Kahleah Copper in Thursday's column, and she just couldn't get going against Dallas.

It was another icy, 3-for-10 effort from the floor for a woman that's seventh in the WNBA in usage rate (28.3%). Phoenix is 4-10 as a squad because they rely on her historically sound offense so much, and she's riding the roughest cold stretch of her career.

Los Angeles' weak defensive backcourt is another chance at a turnaround. The Sparks allow the second-most points (55.7) and third-most field goal attempts per game to guards (41.9).

Copper's full-game prop is 18.5 points, but I'm taking the first-half discount when expecting her to come out aggressive.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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