Cal Raleigh and José Ramírez Headline DFS Underdog Plays for Mariners vs. Guardians

MLB Opening Day continues into the night with a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. Two American League teams with playoff aspirations meet in Seattle, each looking to start their campaign on a strong note. Let's explore some data and matchups to find four DFS underdog plays for tonight's game.

Cal Raleigh: Over 7.5 Fantasy Points

Cal Raleigh returns to the field for the first time following his historic 2025 campaign, in which he slugged 60 home runs and finished as the American League MVP runner-up. The star catcher did plenty of damage at home last season and will look to continue that trend tonight. Raleigh draws a matchup against a hittable pitcher in Tanner Bibee, and the surrounding talent in the lineup should give him plenty of opportunities to produce fantasy scoring.

José Ramírez: Over 6.5 Fantasy Points

It is no secret that José Ramírez is the best hitter in the Cleveland lineup. The veteran third baseman will look to lead the Guardians' offense across the board. Although he draws a tough matchup against Logan Gilbert, Ramírez has seen success off the ace in their past matchups. In 15 previous at-bats against Gilbert, the third baseman has 5 hits, including a home run.

Brendan Donovan: Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Brendan Donovan is set to lead off for a talented Seattle lineup. The utility player has been an on-base machine during his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he looks to bring that same skillset to the top of the Mariners' order after they traded for him this offseason. If Donovan is able to get on base, he is followed in the order by Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor, and Randy Arozarena. These players should provide plenty of chances for Donovan to hit this stat line.

Tanner Bibee: Under 15.5 Pitching Outs

As mentioned earlier, the Mariners' lineup is filled with talent. Their hitters will draw tough at-bats and force Bibee to stay in the zone and throw a lot of pitches. Bibee should be on a lower than usual pitch count in this game, given the ability of the Seattle lineup as well as the fact that this is his first start of the year and Cleveland won't push him too far. All of these factors point toward the Cleveland pitcher going under on this outs line.

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