Caleb Love, Steph Curry, and 3 other Underdog Player Props for Warriors vs. Blazers

If anyone manages to stay up for this 10 p.m. CST tip-off time between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, the lack of sleep may be worth it, with these two squads both having intriguing talents. With that being said, here are five of the best player props to take for the Tuesday night game on Underdog Fantasy

Donovan Clingan Under 12.5 Rebounds

Jan 5, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Second-year big man for the Trail Blazers, Donovan Clingan, has been dominant on the glass this year, averaging 10.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA. However, going against Golden State, his line of 12.5 is too high.

The Warriors this season are allowing the 13th fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 52.8. Over their last three games, they have been allowing the second fewest in the league, giving up just 45.3. Over this three-game stretch, not one opposing player has gotten 13 or more rebounds against them. Clingan and the Blazers also have played the Warriors already this season, and in the one game Clingan played, he had 10 rebounds. With all these factors combined, taking the under on Clingan’s rebound total is the right play.

Jrue Holiday Over 9.5 Rebounds and Assists

Nov 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With a budding all-star guard for Portland, Deni Avdija, out with a back injury, other players will have to be leaned on to cover for his insane production. One of those players who could help fill the void against the Warriors is veteran guard Jrue Holiday. In his last five games, he has covered the over on his 9.5 rebounds and assists player prop for Tuesday four times. With Avdija out, who averages 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, Holiday has a good chance to cover it again, with him taking up some of this production.

Also, to go into making Holiday’s over on this player prop look even better, in the lone game Holiday played earlier this season against the Warriors combined for 16 rebounds and assists

Steph Curry Over 28.5 Points

Jan 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives around Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the third quarter at Chase Center. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

This feels like a game where the star for the Warriors, Steph Curry, is going to have a big scoring night. In his last five games, he has covered the over on his 28.5-point player prop for Tuesday night three times. Something has definitely clicked recently when Curry sees the Blazers logo, he just cannot help but get on a heater. The last three times he has played Portland in his career, he has had over 28 points, with two of those games being this season. In those two games, he combined for 86 points–38 in one and 48 in another. This line against this team is too low for Curry; taking the over on his 28.5 points propline is the right play

Draymond Green Over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) between plays during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

With Curry and Draymond Green in sync night in and night out, he should benefit from a big game from Curry, especially when it comes to his assist numbers. Also, in his last four games, he has covered the over on his 11.5 rebounds and assist line three times. Against the Blazers this season, he has covered it once out of two games. His over also looks like a good play with Portland being ranked in the bottom half of the league in both rebounds and assists allowed per game.

Caleb Love Over 16.5 Points

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Guard for Portland, Caleb Love, will also likely stand to benefit statistically with Avdija out with injury. Love, even with the all-star guard available, has covered the over 16.5 points in his last two games. Against the Warriors this season, he covered the over in one of two games. In the one contest, he hit the under, he scored eight points, and he only played 12 minutes. There should not be any worrying about Love’s minutes in this game against the Warriors, with Avdija out.

In games this season where Love has played 32 or more minutes, he has gone four for four in covering the over on his 16.5 point player prop for Tuesday.

