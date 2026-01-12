Steph Curry Rocks Deion Sanders and Caitlin Clark's Kicks

Throughout the NBA season, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has dominated the discussion among sneakerheads. In November, Curry unexpectedly became a sneaker free after his abrupt split with Under Armour.

Since then, Curry has kept the footwear industry on its toes by wearing an incredibly wide range of casual sneakers and performance basketball shoes. His goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, cities, and other important aspects of basketball history.

With the Atlanta Hawks in town on Sunday night, Curry used his pregame sneakers to pay tribute to a sports icon with ties to San Francisco and Atlanta - Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders

CURRY WATCH: Ahead of today’s game against Atlanta, Steph Curry paid tribute to Falcons and Braves legend Deion Sanders with the Nike Air Diamond Turfs ⚾️🏈 @StephenCurry30 @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/Zq9kHMqteo — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 12, 2026

The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Fire Red and Metallic Gold" enjoyed a retro release in January 2025. The shoes had a retail price of $150, but now have an average resale price of $239 on StockX.

Leading up to the release, fans argued whether the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Fire Red and Metallic Gold" was a nod to the San Francisco 49ers or Atlanta Falcons. Nike answered that question with social media posts indicating it was for the Falcons (and Atlanta Braves).

Caitlin Clark

Steph gets ready for tip off in Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 6 PE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qHRR8MZu6G — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 12, 2026

When it was time to hit the court, Curry switched to the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Caitlin Clark" colorway. Caitlin Clark put her spin on Kobe Bryant's most popular hoop shoe with an icy blue and white design.

The shoes dropped in November 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. The ultra-popular hoop shoes now have an average resale price of $376 on StockX. It is no surprise that Curry wore those shoes, as they were the most popular choice among NBA players last month.

Curry's Next Sneaker Brand

CURRY WATCH: What’s been your favorite sneaker from Steph Curry’s free agency so far?



See every pair here: https://t.co/oBxa5bA36f pic.twitter.com/AS0mzsX2hs — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 8, 2026

Whichever sneaker brand Curry decides to sign with next remains a mystery. Last week, Curry dismissed a popular theory about his sneaker free agency. But whoever the lucky company is will get one of the more influential athletes in the world.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

