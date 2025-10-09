Cam Skattebo, A.J. Brown, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Giants vs. Eagles
For the opening game of the NFL's Week 6, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five of the best player props for the game.
A.J. Brown Over 64.5 Receiving Yards
Philadelphia Eagles WR, A.J. Brown, has struggled to get his usual production as a player in the first quarter of games in the 2025 season. Through five games, Brown has a total of 194 yards, averaging 38.8 yards per game. He has a great chance to get back on track against the New York Giants, making his over 64.5 receiving yards prop a great play.
The Giants, through five weeks, are currently allowing the ninth most passing yards per game. Brown, in his career against the Giants in five career games, has gone over his Thursday receiving yard prop in four of the games. Through those five career games against New York, he has had a total of 34 targets. In the 2025 season he has 36 targets through the five games he has played. So his volume that helped him be successful in years past has not diminished, which leads to believe that it is not only a matter of time before Brown turns his season around.
Theo Johnson Over 3.5 Receptions
New York Giants TE1 Theo Johnson is coming off of his best game of his season and career. He had six catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in week five. He should have even more opportunities to show up as a major factor in New York’s passing game with Darius Slayton likely out of Thursday’s contest. This helps make his over 3.5 reception prop a great play to take on Thursday night.
Helping the case of taking Johnson’s over on his reception line is how other TE1s have performed against the Eagles this season. Through five games, the Eagles have allowed opposing TE1s three catches or more in four of the contests.
Wan’Dale Robinson Over 45.5 Receiving Yards
New York Giants WR1 Wan’Dale Robinson also should see a tick up in usage with Darius Slayton being out. In his latest game against the Saints, he had five receptions for 30 yards on seven targets.
The Eagles against WR1s have allowed three games over 90 yards to opposing WR1s. They have also given up 90 or more yards to an opposing WR in genral four out of five games. With these factors in mind, Robinson’s over on 45.5 receiving line is a great play.
Saquon Barkley Over 86.5 Rushing Yards
This may be the best player prop of the night. It is a revenge game for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have a poor rush defense in 2025.
Barkley last year, in his lone game against the Giants, had 174 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Giants, through five games this season, are allowing the seventh most rushing yards per game. It feels like Barkley’s line is getting a big discount because he has only hit the over on his 86.5 Thursday rushing yard total one time, making his over on his ruship prop a great value play.
Cam Skattebo Over 13.5 Receiving Yards
In Cam Skattebo’s first season, he has been implemented into the New York giants pass game a notable amount. In all five games, he has at least two receptions. In three of these games, he hit the over on his 13.5 Thursday night receiving prop. In the other two games, he did not cover; he had 11 and 12 receiving yards.
The Eagles have shown they can give up a good amount of receiving yards to RBs. In week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their RB1 Bucky Irving had 102 receiving yards. The Giants RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be back on Thursday, but it should have little effect on Skattebo's volume in the pass game.