Fantasy Sports

Cam Skattebo, A.J. Brown, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Giants vs. Eagles

Some of the best player props for Thursday night’s week six game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Gray Deyo

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
For the opening game of the NFL's Week 6, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five of the best player props for the game.

A.J. Brown Over 64.5 Receiving Yards

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown Player Props
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles WR, A.J. Brown, has struggled to get his usual production as a player in the first quarter of games in the 2025 season. Through five games, Brown has a total of 194 yards, averaging 38.8 yards per game. He has a great chance to get back on track against the New York Giants, making his over 64.5 receiving yards prop a great play.

The Giants, through five weeks, are currently allowing the ninth most passing yards per game. Brown, in his career against the Giants in five career games, has gone over his Thursday receiving yard prop in four of the games. Through those five career games against New York, he has had a total of 34 targets. In the 2025 season he has 36 targets through the five games he has played. So his volume that helped him be successful in years past has not diminished, which leads to believe that it is not only a matter of time before Brown turns his season around.

Theo Johnson Over 3.5 Receptions

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson Player Props
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

New York Giants TE1 Theo Johnson  is coming off of his best game of his season and career. He had six catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in week five. He should have even more opportunities to show up as a major factor in New York’s passing game with Darius Slayton likely out of Thursday’s contest. This helps make his over 3.5 reception prop a great play to take on Thursday night.

Helping the case of taking Johnson’s over on his reception line is how other TE1s have performed against the Eagles this season. Through five games, the Eagles have allowed opposing TE1s three catches or more in four of the contests.

Wan’Dale Robinson Over 45.5 Receiving Yards

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Player Props
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) gains yards after catch as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants  WR1 Wan’Dale Robinson also should see a tick up in usage with Darius Slayton being out. In his latest game against the Saints, he had five receptions for 30 yards on seven targets.

The Eagles against WR1s have allowed three games over 90 yards to opposing WR1s. They have also given up 90 or more yards to an opposing WR in genral four out of five games. With these factors in mind, Robinson’s over on 45.5 receiving line is a great play.

Saquon Barkley Over 86.5 Rushing Yards

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley player props
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This may be the best player prop of the night. It is a revenge game for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have a poor rush defense in 2025.

Barkley last year, in his lone game against the Giants, had 174 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Giants, through five games this season, are allowing the seventh most rushing yards per game. It feels like Barkley’s line is getting a big discount because he has only hit the over on his 86.5 Thursday rushing yard total one time, making his over on his ruship prop a great value play.

Cam Skattebo Over 13.5 Receiving Yards

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo Player Props
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In Cam Skattebo’s first season, he has been implemented into the New York giants pass game a notable amount. In all five games, he has at least two receptions. In three of these games, he hit the over on his 13.5 Thursday night receiving prop. In the other two games, he did not cover; he had 11 and 12 receiving yards.

The Eagles have shown they can give up a good amount of receiving yards to RBs. In week four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their RB1 Bucky Irving had 102 receiving yards. The Giants RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be back on Thursday, but it should have little effect on Skattebo's volume in the pass game.

