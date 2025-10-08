Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Cam Skattebo vs. Hassan Haskins
Both running backs, Cam Skattebo and Hassan Haskins, have notable upsides and downsides for their fantasy football outlooks for week six. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two this week.
Hassan Haskins
Los Angeles Chargers rookie RB1 Omarion Hampton was recently placed on the injury reserve after suffering an ankle injury in week five against the Washington Commanders. With this injury, it now brings fourth-year running back Hassan Haskins into fold. Going into the Commanders game, Haskins had a total of zero carries on the season. He got his first touches against Washington, logging five carries for 13 yards.
Evaluating what Haskins can provide in fantasy foottball in a lead role is a bit difficult. Through his four-year career, he has only had two games with over 10 carries. In 2024 for the Chargers, he had 12 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown in a game. In 2022, in his rookie year with the Tennessee Titans, he had 12 carries for 40 yards in a contest. Another thing that is concerning that could potentially lower Haskins' ceiling in fantasy is RB2 Kimani Vidal’s usage. The second year running back out of Troy university in week five's contest, just saw one less carry than Haskins, logging four carries for 18 yards.
The Chargers in week six will be taking on the 1-4 Miami Dolphins. Through five weeks, Miami is allowing the most rushing yards per game, 174.2. In half-PPR formats, they are also giving up the fifth most fantasy points per game.
Cam Skattebo
New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo is coming off another solid fantasy football outing in week five. Against the New Orleans Saints, he had 15 carries for 59 yards and six catches for 45 yards. This performance in PPR leagues ranked him as RB19 in fantasy football in week five.
Skattebo’s week six opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, has allowed notable fantasy performances in the last two weeks to RB1s. Last week, Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins had 20 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. This ranked him as RB16 in fantasy in PPR formats for week five. In week four, Bucky Irving had 165 scrimmage yards–102 receiving yards and 63 rushing yards— which ranked him as RB9 in PPR fantasy football formats in week four. That being said, Skattebo has the potential in this spot to have a good game. One thing fantasy managers should take into account is the availability of the starting RB for New York at the start of the season, Tyrone Tracy Jr..
Tracy Jr. left week three’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a shoulder injury, which opened an opportunity for Skattebo as the team’s feature back in the last few games. Tracy Jr. now looks like he will be back on the field on Thursday night against the Eagles.
Final Verdict
Between Skattebo and Haskins, Skattebo should be a start, and Haskins should be a sit in week six. They both could have good games, but with Vidal in the mix and Haskins' limited reps throughout his career, it is unclear how he will perform as the Chargers' RB1. This makes Skattebo a better start option.
Even with Tryone Tracy Jr. likely playing against Philadelphia, his usage should be limited in his first game back, and Skattebo has shown enough upside as a pass catcher to still be able to have a good game even if his role is slightly diminished.