CeeDee Lamb, Aaron Jones, and 3 other Underdog Player Props For Cowboys vs. Vikings

The final game of the week 15 Sunday NFL slate will feature the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the contest.

Aaron Jones Under 43.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

RB for the Vikings, Aaron Jones, is coming off an efficient week 14. Against the Washington Commanders, he had 14 carries for 76 yards. Going into this week, Jones will be playing another sub-par rushing defense statistically in the Dallas Cowboys, but his under on his 43.5 rushing yards prop is the right play.

The Cowboys this year are allowing the 13th most rushing yards per game in the NFL. However, over their last three games, they have been among the best rushing defenses in the NFL. Over this stretch, one RB1 has covered the over on Jones’ Sunday Night rushing prop. The two that did not were Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley.

Ryan Flournoy Over 1.5 Receptions

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) reacts towards the stands as he leaves the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR for the Cowboys Ryan Flourno,y is coming off an explosive outing in week 14 against the Detroit Lions. In the game, he had nine receptions for 115 yards and a TD. The fact that CeeDee Lamb went out in the third quarter helped this big game somewhat come to fruition for Flournoy, but his over 1.5 receptions prop, even with Lamb healthy, is a good play this Sunday.

The Vikings are allowing the fourth fewest passing yards per game. Flournoy faced a tough passing defense that is allowing the 13th fewest passing yards per game this season, recently in week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. In this game, he had three receptions for 34 yards.

Justin Jefferson Over 7.5 Targets

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

To count on Justin Jefferson to put up big numbers in receiving yards and receptions seems like a huge risk right now. But with that, it feels like his second-year QB will try to force him the ball. Last week, Jefferson only had four targets, but the Vikings only threw 23 passes. This week, against a Dallas team that is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL, this should tick Jefferson’s target total up. In the year he has covered the over on his 6.5 target props in nine out of 13 games.

J.J. McCarthy Over 193.5 Passing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Despite his struggles in 2025, taking the over on J.J. McCarthy's passing yard prop at 193.5 is the correct play against the Cowboys. In the year McCarthy has covered this prop one time in seven games. Dallas has allowed opposing QBs to cover his Sunday passing yard total in all six of their last games.

CeeDee Lamb Over 83.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the first half at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Star WR for Dallas, CeeDee Lamb, cleared concussion protocol after a scary fall last week against the Detroit Lions. In the game, in only three quarters of play, he had six receptions for 121 yards. He should be able to keep this big game momentum rolling against the Vikings, with the Cowboys' playoff chances on the line.

Lamb now has two consecutive games with over 100 receiving yards, combining for 17 targets in these games. In the year he covered the over on his Sunday night receiving yard total set at 83.5 yards in six out of the nine games he has played. This excludes a game against the Chicago Bears, where he barely played due to an injury.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI