Is CeeDee Lamb playing in Week 15 vs Vikings? Cowboys WR status set

The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, in a primetime showdown with the team's NFL playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

One of the main talking points leading up to Sunday's game was the status of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a concussion last week against the Detroit Lions.

Lamb was limited in practice early in the week, but received good news as the week wound down.

The superstar wideout was able to be a full participant in practice, and is now set to return to the field on Sunday Night Football.

Lamb's presesnce on offense is crucial for the team, with every game as every game matters as the season winds down.

Dallas enters Week 15 as 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary will be on the call, while Melissa Stark provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Lamb's rollercoaster campaign

This season, Lamb has already missed several games due to injury, appearing in only 10 of the team's 13 games, which has limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns.

However, before his injury in the loss to the Lions on Thursday night, Lamb was having an incredible half, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 121 yards.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Lamb has five games with more than 100 yards receiving, tied with Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London for the second-most 100-yard games this season. Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the most this season with eight.

