Chargers and Raiders Stack in Week 4 Makes the Perfect DraftKings DFS Lineup
It's almost time for the Sunday slate on DraftKings, and we are here to help you win the big GPP prizes. When playing in a GPP tournament, you have to take some risks and get some boom or bust options, while also not missing out on the stars. This is the perfect DraftKings lineup for Week 4.
QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders: DraftKings Price: $5,400
We start with a contrarian pick right off the bat. Smith is 11th in projected ownership on a slate that doesn't include the four prime time games this week. We love the matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are without both their starting cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, and it has shown on the field. Smith has quietly put up QB1 numbers so far this season, currently ranking as the fantasy QB12 overall with 831 passing yards and four touchdowns through three games.
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: DraftKings Price: $7,200
Henry was the player that we used the rest of our money on. We had $7,300 left at the end and went with Henry over Amon-Ra St. Brown because we wanted to avoid that Cleveland Browns defense. The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the best matchup, but they are middle of the pack, ranking 15th on DraftKings against the position. More importantly, we wanted an angry Henry looking to redeem himself from last week's game-changing fumble. It's also a bonus that he's 16th in projected ownership for running backs.
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: DraftKings Price: $7,100
Cook has been outstanding this year. He's currently the RB3 overall with 53 carries for 284 yards and four touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 71 yards. The Bills play the New Orleans Saints this week in a game that they should dominate. We'd expect them to be running the ball for the vast majority of the second half.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers: DraftKings Price: $5,900
The New England Patriots have been getting torched by big plays downfield all season, and McMillan has been getting peppered with targets by Bryce Young. The Panthers are severely lacking for other targets, so the volume and matchup should both be fantastic for the standout rookie, who has already had a 100-yard game.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers: DraftKings Price: $5,500
Johnston going up against the New York Giants at this price is too good to pass up. Despite Johnston being the WR8 overall this season and Ladd McConkey being the WR41, Johnston's price tag is still $1,000 cheaper than McConkey's $6,500 cost. This is something that Vegas still hasn't caught up with yet because the general public is struggling to accept it. You need to take advantage of this opportunity while you can. We took him over Keenan Allen, because he's better suited to exploit the Giants with big plays downfield and has more TD upside.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: DraftKings Price: $5,400
Meyers is who we decided to stack with Smith. We opted not to chase the Tre Tucker points or pay up for Brock Bowers, who hasn't looked great since suffering a knee injury. He should be in line for double-digit targets this week, something he's already seen twice in three games.
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots: DraftKings Price: $4,000
Henry is currently the TE3 with 13 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He's the top target on the Pats and going up against a Carolina Panthers defense that struggles against tight ends, ranking 22nd on DraftKings against the position. You beat the Panthers with tight ends and running backs, and we are all in on Henry this week.
FLEX Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers: DraftKings Price: $5,900
We took a bit of a risk here, selecting both a running back and a wide receiver from the same team in a tournament when you want to maximize production. However, with the way the Chargers have been playing on offense, combined with how the Giants have played on defense, this was a move we were willing to make. Last week, Hampton got all the work after Najee Harris went down with a torn Achilles, and we expect that to continue in Week 4.
DST Lions: DraftKings Price: $3,500
The Lions have a great matchup against the Cleveland Browns in what should be a low-scoring, defensive matchup. We made sure not to pick any Browns players as well in order to maximize our production.