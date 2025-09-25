Hunter Henry, Dalton Schultz Among Best Fantasy Football Week 4 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 4 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Hunter Henry (Patriots) vs. Panthers (ESPN: 65% Yahoo: 74%)
Henry was a popular add, making my early Week 4 waiver wire pickups list, after putting up a monster 8-90-2 receiving line on 11 targets in Week 3 against the Steelers. He finished as TE1 for the week while boasting a 30% target share. It was an encouraging sign, as Henry failed to reach a 20% target share in Weeks 1 and 2. The veteran also played 81% of snaps in Week 3, which was the highest of any New England skill player. Henry matches up against the Panthers, who have given up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends on a per-game basis this season. If he’s still available in your league and you need tight end help, add him and start him in this favorable matchup.
Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) @ Lions (ESPN: 35% Yahoo: 40%)
This is Fannin’s third time in four weeks making my tight end streamers list. The rookie has been a valuable fantasy asset, but his roster rate doesn’t exactly reflect that. Although his production has seemingly dipped with each week that has passed, he has a chance to not only bounce back but to notch a career outing against the Lions. The game script will keep Cleveland passing for most of this contest. Detroit also just let a struggling Mark Andrews go off for six catches, 91 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game in 2025. Fannin belongs in lineups this week for all these reasons.
Chig Okonkwo (Titans) @ Texans (ESPN: 18% Yahoo: 31%)
Okonkwo made my list of tight end streamers for Week 3 and put up a respectable five catches for 66 yards. It was his best outing in 2025, and the advanced stats show he’s primed for more. Okonkwo has posted a 16%+ target share in every game and now has posted back-to-back weeks with at least six targets. He’s yet to reach the end zone, but the volume he’s receiving indicates he will soon. Okonkwo is rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s security blanket and is the ultimate floor play with potential to boom in Week 4.
Dalton Schultz (Texans) vs. Titans (ESPN: 11% Yahoo: 19%)
Schultz has been a reliable streaming option for several years now. However, he and the Texans’ passing attack have disappointed through three weeks this season. The veteran is, however, coming off his best outing of the season thus far. Schultz caught five of six targets for 39 yards in a loss to the Jaguars. The matchup against the Titans in Week 4 doesn’t seem that juicy on the surface, as Tennessee ranks 20th in fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends in 2025. However, they have struggled to defend the run, which can set up play action for Houston. Schultz has high touchdown upside this week and is a viable streaming option in deeper leagues.
