Chet Holmgren, Daniss Jenkins, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Thunder vs. Pistons

A featured game on Peacock for this Monday’s NBA slate will be a matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Daniss Jenkins Over 16.5 Points

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Jake LaRavia (12) defends against Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

With star combo guard Cade Cunningham being out for the Pistons, players have needed to step up for Detroit. One player who has risen to the occasion in a big way is Daniss Jenkins. In his last five games, he has had 17 or more points four times. But despite his recent success, the right play to take regarding Jenkins' scoring prop is his under.

The Thunder this season is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They are allowing the second-fewest PPG in the NBA, 107.6. Also, Jenkins did play against OKC this season, and in his brief time on the floor, he struggled to score. He went 2-6 from the floor, tallying a total of four points in 13 minutes.

Chet Holmgren Over 8.5 Rebounds

Mar 15, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In three of his last four games, the versatile big man for the Thunder, Chet Holmgren, has had nine or more rebounds. Holmgren should continue the following trend against the Pistons on Monday.

Detroit this season is one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA. They are allowing the sixth fewest rebounds per game in the league, 50.8. However, recently they have struggled. In their last three games, they are allowing the seventh most RPG, 56.0. They should have even more issues against OKC, with Jalen Duren listed as being doubtful for the matchup. With this, Holmgren should continue on his high hit rate of covering over 8.5 rebounds.

Paul Reed Over 9.5 Rebounds

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed (7) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Paul Reed, in 14 games in March, has not had 10 or more rebounds one time. Despite that, Monday against the Thunder should be the first time he does.

With Duren likely out, Reed will see a huge boost in minutes from his March average of 12.7 MPG. This boost in time should help him cover the over on his 9.5 rebounding prop against a team that has struggled in preventing rebounds in the 2025-2026 season. Oklahoma City is allowing the seventh most rebounds per game this season, 55.1. Also, in the lone game the Pistons played the Thunder this season, Reed was successful on the glass. In 17 minutes, he logged six rebounds.

If Duren does suit up on Monday, the over on Reed’s rebounding prop should not be taken.

Ausar Thompson Under 3.5 Assists

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) heads up court after stealing the ball from Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (not pictured) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City does a great job at making opposing offensive units get deep in their bag to create points, because of the following: they do not give up a ton of assists per game. They are currently allowing the fifth-fewest APG average in the NBA, 24.8. With this wing for Pistons, Ausar Thompson should have a difficult time covering the over on his 3.5 assists prop line.

In Thompson’s last four games, he has had four or more assists just one time. Also, in his last two games, he has had zero assists both times.

Ajay Mitchell Under 14.5 Points

Mar 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In two of his last three games, wing for the Thunder, Ajay Mitchell, has had fewer than 15 points, scoring eight both times he had under the total. It is safe to assume he will have under 15 points again on Monday.

The Pistons are allowing the third-fewest PPG this season, 109.5. Their defense has held form recently, despite all their injuries, allowing 108.3 PPG over their last three games.

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