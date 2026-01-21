Chet Holmgren, Ryan Rollins, And 3 Underdog Player Props For Bucks vs. Thunder

One of the final games of Wednesday’s NBA slate will feature the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks. This should be an entertaining matchup with former MVPs Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo both available for the game. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 28.5 Points

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Star for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as of late, has not been putting up big scoring numbers for his standard. In his last five games, he has had under 28.5 points four times. Taking this scoring momentum going against the Thunder on Wednesday, he should hit the under on this prop.

OKC is allowing the fewest points per game this season out of any team in the NBA, giving up 108 PPG. Also, Antetokounmpo, in his last two games against the Thunder, has scored under 28.5 points, logging 21 and 26 points.

Chet Homgren Over 18.5 Points

Jan 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

With wing for OKC Jaylen Williams, still out with a hamstring injury on Wedensday, big Chet Homgren’s offensive usage should be up. In the latest game, the Thunder played without Williams, Holmgren had 28 points. This prop also looks encouraging, given how Milwaukee has been defensively in their last three games. Over this stretch, they are allowing the fourth-most points per game in the NBA. They are giving up 122.7 PPG.

Ryan Rollins Under 10.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) looks to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Smaller guard for the Bucks, Ryan Rollins, should struggle against the defensive wings of the Thunder, especially when it comes to rebounding and assisting. Rollins, in recent games, has struggled to make a big impact anyways in these categories. In his last five games, he has hit the under on his Wedensday player prop set at 10.5 rebounds+assists four times. This momentum, going against the Thunder with them being arguably the best defense in the NBA, leads to believe that he will hit the under on this prop again.

AJ Green Under 3.5 Made Three Pointers

Dec 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Sharpshooter for the Milwaukee Bucks, AJ Green, is coming off a great game. In his last outing against the Atlanta Hawks, he made six threes, smashing the over on his 3.5 made three-pointer prop for Wedensday. Despite this, taking his under against the Thunder is the correct play.

Green has only covered the over on this prop in two of his last 11 games. Also, OKC in their last three games are tied for allowing the fifth fewest made three pointers per game in the NBA.

Ajay Mitchell Over 13.5 Points

Jan 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Like Homgren, Ajay Mitchll should have a bigger role in scoring with Jaylen Williams out again. He did struggle in their last game with Williams out, only scoring five points against the Cavaliers. But this feels like a one-off kind of game, given how he has been offensively recently.

Mitchell, in his last seven games, has covered the over on his 14.5-point player prop five times. With the Bucks allowing the fourth-most points per game in their last three games, Mitchell should have no issue hitting the over on this prop again.

