Chris Olave Is the Key to This MNF NFL DFS Perfect FanDuel Lineup
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Few rivalries in professional football generate fireworks quite like the Atlanta Falcons heading into the Ceasars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints. Beyond divisional pride, this Monday Night Football clash carries massive DFS implications for players competing on FanDuel's single-game slates. With a game total near 48 points and a minimal point spread, oddsmakers are forecast in a tight, back-and-forth contest rich with touchdown opportunity. To capture the top prize in tournament play, you must build around high-volume target funnels while exploiting defensive soft spots to land a lineup with maximum correlation.
Quarterback: The Passing Game Anchor
Michael Penix Jr. ($14,000) Atlanta Falcons
Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8 Passing Yards/TD Projection: 251 yards passing / 1.46 TD Matchup: vs. Saints pass defense Completion Percentage Projection: 63.8%
Penix Jr. proved his capability by tossing 256 yards and a touchdown in his return last week. His average depth of target (aDOT) makes him the quintessential DFS passing game-anchor. While the Saints bring pressure, Penix Jr.'s aggressive downfield passing gives him the highest ceiling-to-salary ratio on the slate. Stacking him with his primary targets captures every bit of explosive upside if this game shoots over its total.
Running Back: The Volume King
Bijan Robinson ($15,500) Atlanta Falcons
Carries Per Game: 22 Rushing Yards Per Game:116.3 Touchdowns: 2 Rushing Targets/Receptions: 4.3 targets/ 4.3 receptions per game Yards Per Carry: 5.29 YPC
Robinson enters this contest with 66 carries for 349 yards and two touchdowns, accompanied by 13 catches for 118 yards. He gets a dream matchup against a New Orleans defense surrendering 128.7 rushing yards per game. Robinson commands virtually all high-value touches in Atlanta's backfield, giving him an elite floor derived from pass-catching combined with game-breaking goal-line potential.
Wide Receiver: The Target Monster
Chris Olave ($13,500) New Orleans Saints
Targets: 36 (12 per game) Target Share: 31.5% Receptions: 27 Receiving Yards: 375
Olave arrives after a fantastic performance, hauling in nine catches for 107 yards. He has already logged 27 receptions on 36 targets for 375 yards. Atlanta's defense is yielding 263 passing yards per game, placing them 29th in the NFL. Operating as the primary read in the Saints' air attack, Olave provides the target volume required to serve as the ideal run-back piece against an Atlanta stack.
Wide Receiver: Ceiling Play
Drake London ($13,000)
Targets: 20 Receptions: 15 Receiving Yards: 274 Explosive Play Potential: 18.27 Yards Per Catch
London is the primary correlation piece to double-stack alongside Penix Jr. After exploding for 194 yards on nine receptions last week, London proved he can blow open a single-game slate in a single quarter. His physical profile and intermediate-to-deep usage gives him big-play potential on every snap, serving as the main beneficiary when Penix Jr. pushes the ball downfield.
FLEX: Salary-Saving Upside
Juwan Johnson ($8,500)
Snap Rate: 72% Route Participation: 68% Red Zone Usage: 3 targets inside the 10-yard line
Fitting three high-priced superstars like Robinson, Olave, and London requires salary relief. Johnson fits the criteria: low cost, high snap share, and solid route participation. As a primary seam threat and red-zone option for the Saints, Johnson offers a double-digit fantasy ceiling at a fraction of the cost.
Defense/Special Teams: The Salary Saver
Atlanta Falcons ($8,000)
Sacks Per Game: 2.67 Pressure Rate: 24% Turnovers Forced: 4 Points Allowed per Game: 21.3
Atlanta's defense brings slightly more pass-disruption and generates turnovers at a higher rate. Paired with a cheap salary tag, selecting the Falcons D/ST allows you to keep high-upside star power across your skill positions while capitalizing on sack and interception opportunities.
The Perfect FanDuel Build
Position
Player
FanDuel Salary $
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
$14,000
RB
Bijan Robinson
$15,500
WR
Chris Olave
$13,500
WR
Drake London
$13,000
FLEX
Juwan Johnson
$8,500
DEF
Atlanta Falcons
$8,000
Why This Roster Setup Is Ideal
Stacking Penix Jr. with London captures maximum upside from Atlanta's passing attack. Adding Robinson ensures you hoard all touchdowns scored by the Falcons offense. Olave acts as a high-volume run-back. If Atlanta puts up points early, the Saints will be forced into a passing script that directly boosts Olave's targets. Budget-friendly picks like Johnson and the Falcons DEF free up enough cap space to stack top-tier options.
All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.