Chris Olave Is the Key to This MNF NFL DFS Perfect FanDuel Lineup

Few rivalries in professional football generate fireworks quite like the Atlanta Falcons heading into the Ceasars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints. Beyond divisional pride, this Monday Night Football clash carries massive DFS implications for players competing on FanDuel's single-game slates. With a game total near 48 points and a minimal point spread, oddsmakers are forecast in a tight, back-and-forth contest rich with touchdown opportunity. To capture the top prize in tournament play, you must build around high-volume target funnels while exploiting defensive soft spots to land a lineup with maximum correlation.

Quarterback: The Passing Game Anchor

Michael Penix Jr. ($14,000) Atlanta Falcons

Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8 Passing Yards/TD Projection: 251 yards passing / 1.46 TD Matchup: vs. Saints pass defense Completion Percentage Projection: 63.8%

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penix Jr. proved his capability by tossing 256 yards and a touchdown in his return last week. His average depth of target (aDOT) makes him the quintessential DFS passing game-anchor. While the Saints bring pressure, Penix Jr.'s aggressive downfield passing gives him the highest ceiling-to-salary ratio on the slate. Stacking him with his primary targets captures every bit of explosive upside if this game shoots over its total.

Running Back: The Volume King

Bijan Robinson ($15,500) Atlanta Falcons

Carries Per Game: 22 Rushing Yards Per Game:116.3 Touchdowns: 2 Rushing Targets/Receptions: 4.3 targets/ 4.3 receptions per game Yards Per Carry: 5.29 YPC

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Falcons won the game, 35-14. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson enters this contest with 66 carries for 349 yards and two touchdowns, accompanied by 13 catches for 118 yards. He gets a dream matchup against a New Orleans defense surrendering 128.7 rushing yards per game. Robinson commands virtually all high-value touches in Atlanta's backfield, giving him an elite floor derived from pass-catching combined with game-breaking goal-line potential.

Wide Receiver: The Target Monster

Chris Olave ($13,500) New Orleans Saints

Targets: 36 (12 per game) Target Share: 31.5% Receptions: 27 Receiving Yards: 375

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olave arrives after a fantastic performance, hauling in nine catches for 107 yards. He has already logged 27 receptions on 36 targets for 375 yards. Atlanta's defense is yielding 263 passing yards per game, placing them 29th in the NFL. Operating as the primary read in the Saints' air attack, Olave provides the target volume required to serve as the ideal run-back piece against an Atlanta stack.

Wide Receiver: Ceiling Play

Drake London ($13,000)

Targets: 20 Receptions: 15 Receiving Yards: 274 Explosive Play Potential: 18.27 Yards Per Catch

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after earning a first down during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

London is the primary correlation piece to double-stack alongside Penix Jr. After exploding for 194 yards on nine receptions last week, London proved he can blow open a single-game slate in a single quarter. His physical profile and intermediate-to-deep usage gives him big-play potential on every snap, serving as the main beneficiary when Penix Jr. pushes the ball downfield.

FLEX: Salary-Saving Upside

Juwan Johnson ($8,500)

Snap Rate: 72% Route Participation: 68% Red Zone Usage: 3 targets inside the 10-yard line

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitting three high-priced superstars like Robinson, Olave, and London requires salary relief. Johnson fits the criteria: low cost, high snap share, and solid route participation. As a primary seam threat and red-zone option for the Saints, Johnson offers a double-digit fantasy ceiling at a fraction of the cost.

Defense/Special Teams: The Salary Saver

Atlanta Falcons ($8,000)

Sacks Per Game: 2.67 Pressure Rate: 24% Turnovers Forced: 4 Points Allowed per Game: 21.3

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell (12) and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrate after a play during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta's defense brings slightly more pass-disruption and generates turnovers at a higher rate. Paired with a cheap salary tag, selecting the Falcons D/ST allows you to keep high-upside star power across your skill positions while capitalizing on sack and interception opportunities.

The Perfect FanDuel Build

Position Player FanDuel Salary $ QB Michael Penix Jr. $14,000 RB Bijan Robinson $15,500 WR Chris Olave $13,500 WR Drake London $13,000 FLEX Juwan Johnson $8,500 DEF Atlanta Falcons $8,000

Why This Roster Setup Is Ideal

Stacking Penix Jr. with London captures maximum upside from Atlanta's passing attack. Adding Robinson ensures you hoard all touchdowns scored by the Falcons offense. Olave acts as a high-volume run-back. If Atlanta puts up points early, the Saints will be forced into a passing script that directly boosts Olave's targets. Budget-friendly picks like Johnson and the Falcons DEF free up enough cap space to stack top-tier options.

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