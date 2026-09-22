Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 3: Drake London Is Back, And Davante Adams' Value Hinges On Puka Nacua

Week 2 ends, and we jump right into Week 3. Thanks, Thursday Night Football. It is time to set our focus forward and release our rankings for the upcoming week. These are our wide receiver rankings for Week 3.

Wide Receivers

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

With Michael Penix Jr. back under center on Thursday night, we have bumped London back into our WR1s as our WR9 overall. A bit aggressive, perhaps, but we believe in him, and Penix has always hyper-targeted him.

This is not just an overreaction to Cooper Rush not getting another start. If you watched Rush play, you know it's an extremely reasonable reaction. This doesn't mean everything is going to be fixed with the Falcons' offense, but we do believe Penix will fix London.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

We have Rice 11 spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) as a WR1 in our WR11 spot. Rice has gotten off to a decent start to the season, but nothing special. Nevertheless, we are going to target any wide receiver facing the Miami Dolphins' defense this season.

Miami seemingly has no secondary when you watch them play. They are particularly susceptible to giving up short pass after short pass. That aligns perfectly with Rice's style of play. While we do believe in the talent, this ranking is more about the matchup.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

At this point, we don't even know if Flowers is going to play this week. If he does, he is dealing with a hamstring injury, which we have already seen linger and be re-aggravated. His playing and leaving the game will be a concern after missing just one week, if he's able to play at all.

We have him as our WR16 because of the injury concern, and we wouldn't be shocked if he doesn't play this week. Having Malik Nabers as our WR17 is a similar situation. He was clearly struggling with a shoulder injury on Monday Night Football, and we don't fully trust these injured wideouts.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

We dropped Adams below ECR to our WR23 despite his monster game. You may also notice that we have Puka Nacua ranked as our WR8. His availability will drastically change Adams' rankings. Currently, we are hedging our bets.

If Nacua is good to go, Adams will likely drop outside of the top 30 wide receivers this week. However, if Nacua is ruled out, Adams could climb as high as a fringe WR1.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 3

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