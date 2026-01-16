Christian Kirk, Drake Maye, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots vs. the Houston Texans will be the first of two NFL playoff games on Sunday. Here are five of the best player props for the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

Woody Marks Under 55.5 Rush Yards

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) carries the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Woody Marks, against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wildcard playoff round, had his largest rushing yard total of the season. He had 19 carries for 112 yards. Despite this large total from Marks he should come back down to Earth against the Patriots' rushing defense.

The Patriots this year are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. New England, in their last two games, have held opposing RB1s under 35 rushing yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 39.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

RB1 for the Patriots, like Marks had a strong opening performance in the playoffs. Against the Chargers, he was efficient in his carries, rushing for 53 yards on 10 touts. His under, though, going against the Texans is the correct play to take with his line at 39.5 rushing yards.

Houston this season is allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. With Stevenson only having one game where he reached 10 carries in his last five games, his limited workload against this level of defense should lead him to hit the under.

Christian Kirk Over 38.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With Nico Collins possibly out in this game against the Patriots with a head injury, Christian Kirk will be relied on heavily. He excelled in the Texans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the contest, he had eight receptions for 144 yards.

Although the Steelers are home to one of the worst passing defenses in the league, and the Patriots are home to one of the best, Kirk should hit the over on his 38.5 receiving yards line. If Collins were to play, this prop may need a second thought. Keep an eye on his availability before this matchup; he is currently listed as questionable.

Drake Maye Over 35.5 Rush Yards

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) smiles after a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With the Texans being one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, this should lead to QB for the Ptriots Drake Maye using his legs. Maye opted to do this in New England’s last playoff game against the Chargers. He rushed 10 times for 66 yards in this game. His 10 rushes were tied for the highest rushing attempt total he has had all season.

The Chargers and Texans also have something in common. They are both ranked inside the top 10 in the NFL for fewest passing yards allowed per game. Maye, in the magnitude of a playoff game, should use his legs more than usual, especially against this caliber of passing defense.

Jayden Higgins Under 18.5 Yards Longest Reception

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) runs off the field after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rookie WR for the Texans, Jayden Higgins, has had a great second half of the season for Houston. With that, though, it does not look like he will log a big chunk play on Sunday against the Patriots.

Higgins, in his last four games, has had just one outing where he had a reception of 19 yards or longer. Also, New England, in their last four games, has not allowed a single reception of 19 yards or longer to an opposing WR2.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI