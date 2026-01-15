Sam Darnold, Jake Tonges, Christian Kirk Among Divisional Round DFS Sleeper Targets

When playing DFS fantasy football on DraftKings, the key to winning is finding players who will give you value to put in your lineup. These are low-price players who give you big-time production. These are the top DFS sleepers on DraftKings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks this week, and he is matched up against the San Francisco 49ers. In two games against San Fran this season, he has failed to throw for 200 yards in both games and hasn't thrown or rushed for a single touchdown. However, this is the second-best matchup that any quarterback has this week, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him have a strong game.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Texans' rushing attack has continued to improve as we've gotten deeper into the season. Marks played well in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He rushed 19 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. Despite another tough matchup this week against the New England Patriots, he should see the volume and could post the production.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Despite similar production and volume, Charbonnet is generally viewed as the 1b to Kenneth Walkers III's 1a. With them both being nearly the same price on DraftKings, Walker will be the more popular upside because he's a more dynamic runner. However, Charbonnet gets the touchdown, and that gives him a ton of value. He has now scored four touchdowns in his past three games.

WR DeMarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle out last week, Robinson stepped up and had a huge game, catching six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. He should once again be one of the top two downfield passing options for the 49ers this week. The matchup will be tough, but he is well worth the risk at just $4,400.

WR Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

Nico Collins went down with a concussion last week, and we'd be shocked if he were able to play this week. With Collins going down, Kirk stepped up in a major way. He caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and he looked like CJ Stroud's go-to guy anytime he needed a key play. Kirk will be in just about all of our lineups this week at just $4,000.

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tonges has proven this season that he can be a productive starting tight end while Kittle was sidelined. With Kittle sidelined again, Tonges becomes the cheapest starting tight end on the slate. He has the second-best matchup for a tight end this week, and the 49ers have already shown that they want to attack Seattle with their tight ends and running backs in the passing attack.

