Christian McCaffrey And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Thursday Night Football: 49ers Vs. Rams
Week 5 of Thursday Night Football features a highly anticipated divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in an NFC South clash. Thursday night’s game will break a three-way tie between the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco and Los Angeles as all three teams enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record through four games.
This matchup will feature some of the NFL’s brightest stars, along with its share of storylines as the regular season ramps up. The 49ers are coming into Thursday’s game with injuries throughout the roster, while Los Angeles is looking to build on a Week 4 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
This could pay dividends for PrizePicks bettors looking to capitalize on some of the top player lines for Week 5. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Week 5 of Thursday Night Football.
Christian McCaffrey Over 120.5 Total Yards
The San Francisco 49ers are entering Thursday’s game with a depleted receiving corps. Both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have been ruled out, along with starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who will miss his third game of the season with a lingering toe injury. This leaves Christian McCaffrey at Mac Jones’ disposal among a group of veteran backups. McCaffrey should see the vast majority of the volume versus Los Angeles and could very well carry the 49ers’ offense through Week 5.
Brian Robinson Over 17.5 Rushing Yards
This line is one of the most popular among Thursday night’s PrizePicks plays, and for good reason. Brian Robinson is slated to see a notable bump in volume as McCaffrey’s volume likely skyrockets without Jennings or Pearsall. The 49ers backup running back should see a half-dozen-plus opportunities to eclipse his 17.5-yard mark on Thursday. He could also step in as the lead back should McCaffrey find himself split out wide at times during Thursday’s game.
Matthew Stafford Over 236.5 Passing Yards
The Rams dialed in their passing attack in Week 4, as Matt Stafford threw for a season-high 375 yards and three touchdowns versus a solid Colts defense. So far this season, Stafford has thrown for north of 237 yards in three of four games and should manage another strong showing as his defense matches up against an injury-riddled 49ers offense. Though the 49ers' defense presents a notable matchup, Stafford and the Rams’ offense should see a few extra drives, courtesy of the defense.
Kendrick Bourne Over 2.5 Receptions
Veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne is set to take over WR1 duties on Sunday with Pearsall and Jennings sidelined with injury. Over his last three games, Bourne has eclipsed three catches in two of those three contests. The ninth-year vet should manage three catches, with what projects to be a vast improvement in volume in Week 5. Jones should manage to connect with Bourne, coming off back-to-back solid games in his first two starts of the season.
Davante Adams Over 57.5 Receiving Yards
Davante Adams has lived up to expectations in his first season in Los Angeles, posting notable production in each of his first four games. The six-time Pro Bowler has eclipsed 50 yards in each of his first four games, finding the endzone in the last three straight games. Adams’ 57.5-yard prop presents a favorable line in what could develop into a high-scoring affair for the Rams’ offense. Stafford and Los Angeles’ passing attack should manage to build on a strong Week 4 display.